Jofra Archer (all images via ECB YouTube)

England v Australia, third Test, day one

Jofra Archer is a cricketer with two separate arms. This, in itself, is an unremarkable thing, because a great many cricketers have two separate arms. The striking thing about Jofra Archer’s two separate arms is that he clothes them differently.

Here is Jofra Archer’s left arm.

Here is Jofra Archer’s right arm.

They are different. And not just in which way they bend and where the thumbs are and all those sorts of things.

The left arm is a naked arm that has been tasked with being the guardian of time.

The right arm is a clothed arm and – crucially – it is also Archer’s “doing arm”.

This is the thing; this is the key. This is the thing you have to understand if you want to appreciate the difference between Jofra Archer’s two separate arms: “Doing arm” status is not clear-cut and this gives rise to a situation which has to be very carefully managed.

If you search online, you can find a number of videos of Archer bowling with his left arm. He is pretty good. He is better with his left arm than you are with either of your arms (if you have two).

If you could bowl creditably with both arms, an important thing that you would need to do is carry out a battery of tests to deduce which arm was the better out of the two available options. Jofra Archer did this and he worked out he was better with his right arm. Now he has to remember this.

Remembering things is very difficult. Think back to that time when you needed to remember something and failed to do so and you will know this to be true.

Being a smart person is largely about managing your brain. Smart people devise ploys and gambits that they use to overcome their innate mental shortcomings.

A great way to beat memory issues is for your present self to provide some sort of visual hint to your future self to jog their memory. Jofra Archer does this by tasking his left arm with being the guardian of time and by giving the right arm special work clothes. The ploy works very well and he takes a great many wickets as a consequence.