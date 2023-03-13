That game when Kane Williamson’s most exciting contribution was a bye

2 minute read

Cricket is a mad and contrary sport. In a Test where he masterminded a successful fourth-innings run-chase with 121 not out, Kane Williamson’s most exciting contribution was to completely bloody miss the ball and run a bye.

For those that don’t know, Williamson faced the scheduled final ball of the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka with the scores level.

Eight wickets down, they couldn’t lose, but the slowly-built anxiety of defeat still being a possibility just one ball earlier hadn’t exactly dissipated.

Asitha Fernando dug it in short and Williamson attempted the kind of jaunty hopping pull shot he would never normally consider.

Even as he was in the process of completely missing the ball, non-striker The Great Neil Wagner, armed with a bulging disc in his back and a torn right hamstring, was already haring uncomfortably down the pitch to try and securing the winning bye.

Honestly, “the winning bye.” What a concept! What a sport!

What we love about this is that fundamental cricket thing of the match situation transforming ordinarily moronic decisions into correct ones.

Ball heading directly to the wicketkeeper’s gloves? Time to set off running!

The timings of everyone’s actions are great. You can see in this next shot that as Niroshan Dickwella threw, Wagner was about to dive for the ground that Williamson was still in the process of leaving.

And this is another marvellous snapshot in time. There’s a bloke on his face on the ground and a fielder visibly lamenting a missed run-out, even as another run-out attempt is at that moment taking place.

Finally, the logical conclusion to such a clear and straightforward passage of play.

Two batters (and one fielder) lie on their faces as the losing team celebrates.

It’s absolutely incredible that New Zealand manage to contrive this kind of a finish to a Test match just a fortnight after this one.

