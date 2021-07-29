Ridiculous Michael Clarke

We’ve done a special Ridiculous Ashes podcast about Michael Clarke stemming from our coverage of the 2013/14 series. We got writer, broadcaster and podcaster Adam Collins on to help us because he knows more about Michael Clarke than we do.
We never really ‘got’ Michael Clarke. The thing that baffled us most was that there seemed to be fairly widespread distaste for him in Australia that only barely receded when he was relentlessly knocking out double hundreds to prop up an otherwise fairly crap team.
It’s almost forgotten now, but he was sufficiently good in 2012 that we were forced to name him Lord Megachief of Gold. If you read that piece, you can perhaps detect that we weren’t delighted about this. But that’s how good he was. He forced our hand. And yet no-one ever really talks about that period any more.
Clarke is not a forgotten man; but he is not a particularly celebrated man. And that’s weird.
He also had this whole peculiar performative zaniness that he sometimes wheeled out and which didn’t seem to fit the rest of his character at all. What was that about?
That’s pretty much what the podcast is about. Trying to work Michael Clarke out. Adam – who you’ll surely have come across at The Final Word, Sky Sports, the BBC, the Guardian, or any number of other places – is there to help us out with that.
You can find the episode below.
You can also subscribe to the Ridiculous Ashes through whatever podcasting thing you use.
4 comments
The best thing you can say about Clarke is that he’s a lifelong person.
Nice to hear a third voice/opinion on there, it adds something.
The funny thing is, the first think I thought about when I saw that it was an episode about Michael Clarke was ‘he went on a ridiculous run of scoring for a year or two, didn’t he’, but the consensus seemed to be that his various other antics/spats/mishaps, some of which I had either completely forgotten or was perhaps unaware of at the time, had overshadowed this.
Argh, should be “the first thing I thought about”….
I hate Michael Clarke to the extent that whenever he is commentating I am always waiting for his commentary saying that either he is good, Australia is good, or Australians are good.
I recently watched a ‘clip’ on youtube of Jack Leach’s and Ben Stokes’ full final wicket partnership at Headingly in 2019 and when he is commentating on that, it is bad enough to make you want to vomit. #opposethevaccine, no not that, #opposemichaelclarke.
ps. #supportthevaccine