Cook’s captaincy v Clarke’s captaincy and The Summer of Bell

We’re a bit behind with our nagging reminders to listen to episodes of our podcast about the 2013 Ridiculous Ashes. So consider yourself nagged and reminded to listen to episode three (about the third Test) and also episode four (about the fourth Test).

These are the last episodes before the inevitable annual autumnal wave of back-to-school viruses left us sounding rather sinussy for the fifth Test, so make the most of them.

If you don’t entirely remember the 2013 series because it was almost immediately pushed out of your head by the 2013/14 Ridiculous Ashes then you may need reminding that the third Test was a rain-affected draw that secured the conventional, non-ridiculous Ashes for England. It was noteworthy for the return of David Warner after lamping Joe Root in Walkabout, a pair of Michael Clarke declarations and the largely-forgotten and hugely under-rated sequel to Stuart Broad Not Walking, which was Stuart Broad Walking. Alastair Cook’s captaincy gets a fair bit of attention too.

The fourth Test, an England win, was also quite Broady – this time via a rapid clatter of wickets on day five. It is also the Ridiculous Test in which we finally deploy our Summer of Bell nomination. (Ian Bell sherminated Australia in this series with a hundred in each of England’s three victories.)

Please have a listen to the 2013 Ridiculous Ashes. You’ll find playable embeds of all episodes on that page as well as links to subscribe via various podcast platforms.

