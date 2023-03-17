Cricket Wordles: Crickdle, Crickle, Nurdle and Stumple

2 minute read

Wordle has inspired a whole slew of similar puzzle games. Here are four cricket-themed ones we’ve tried: Crickdle, Crickle, Nurdle and Stumple.

Crickdle’s creator, a British student called Ayush, emailed us about this one. It’s a player of the match guessing game where you’re given the match result and the player’s performance in that match. You get four guesses, but we got today’s in one. Come on!

Crickle is the same as Wordle but with cricketer names. We actually found it quite hard to come up with names because our brain sometimes likes to have context before it can come up with things. We actually came to a grinding halt as early as our second guess. During this blank spell, we discovered that you cannot guess cricket writers. Next guess we discovered that you also cannot guess at least one Sri Lankan Test cricketer for reasons that aren’t entirely clear to us. (Poor Lahiru Gamage.) This one is really hard.

Seemingly the same as Crickle, only instead of having to come up with six-letter cricketer names, you have to come up with seven-letter ones. First names are allowed, which is maybe helpful given that coming up with valid guesses seems to the greatest challenge.

Again, you’re trying to guess the cricketer, but this time you get a bit more of a steer. After each guess, Stumple gives you a yes, no or adjacent for nationality, playing role, retirement status, year of birth, batting handedness, total international matches and – frequently unnecessarily – current IPL team. (We got today’s player in six guesses, one of which was experimental pissing about.)

Imagery: If you’re trying to guess the cricketer at the top of the page, he’s a Dall-E creation from a while back. We can’t actually remember what we typed in to generate him.

