The IPL’s ‘Impact Player’ substitutions are another step in the wrong direction

The 2023 IPL will see the introduction of the Impact Player. This is a player outside the starting XI who can come in to bat, bowl or both – a sub in other words. We put it to you that tactical substitutions make cricket worse.
This year’s IPL starts on March 31 with the final scheduled for May 28. They announced the Impact Player thing back in December, but we didn’t report it because honestly who gives a…
How will the Impact Player rule work?
Each team will list four substitutes at the toss. They will then be allowed to use one of them as their Impact Player.
That player can be introduced at pretty much any moment in the match. As far as we can tell, just about the only thing they can’t do is come in to finish someone else’s over.
One interesting element is that the Impact Player won’t inherit the bowling allocation from the player being subbed off. That means the captain could give someone four overs and then sub them off for another bowler.
That would mean you could pick an extra batter in your starting XI, which so often seems to be the goal with these innovations.
Why does the Impact Player rule make cricket worse?
Wrong-headed extrapolation.
There’s always been this idea in cricket administration that fans want to see the best players and that the best against the best is therefore all anyone wants. There’s then this temptation to try and engineer the game to give people the best batters and the best bowlers and nothing else.
T20 cricket is already a good few steps along this road. In a 20-over game, there’s no guarantee that everyone will bat. A lot of people assume this is great even though the most exciting T20 matches are often the ones where everyone does bat.
Just the same as with a Test match, there’s a lot more jeopardy and therefore a lot more excitement when the outcome of a game rests in the hands of those least qualified to do the job.
Matches feel like a bigger deal when the best players are involved, but cricket is at its most exciting when matches that are a big deal are decided by ordinary mortals. You need both those things. Cricket’s habit of routinely throwing people of limited ability into elite sport scenarios is a large part of the reason why it is the greatest sport of all.
Tail-enders are great. Part-time bowlers are great. Trying to muddle through in one area so that you can pick a specialist in another area is great.
One of the best things about the selection of a cricket team is trying to effectively give yourself an extra batter or bowler without actually having the option of using a 12th player.
Tactical substitutions make cricket worse.
Read our features, get our email, help fund us.
3 comments
All the rule changes seem a bit unnecessary to me. If you really want to see only the best batters and the best bowlers and maybe an all-rounder in there somewhere, then cricket already has a time-honoured tradition for it: just play 15-a-side with 11 batting and 11 fielding.
What’s interesting is that for the last few hundred years, such matches have been viewed as lesser than “first-class” matches which restricted teams to 11. And forced even the most rabbity of bowlers to bat. Because that’s proper cricket, for all the reasons given above.
Jack Leach is not among the top 1000 batsmen in England Wales. I’m confident Monty Panesar was not among the top 10,000, and suspect more zeroes could be appended. The thrill of their famous last wicket stands would be incalculably smaller if England’s number 11 batsman were the 11th best batsman in England.
In reality, we’re never going back to Timeless Tests so there’s no real risk of all-specialist batting orders in the long format. T20 has its own evolutionary dynamics, and the joy of the last-wicket draw isn’t a factor: stacking the batting order means more aggressive risk-taking, more boundaries (and attendant higher sponsorship opportunities), and lower chance of a contest-killing, early-finishing, less-chance-to-cram-in-the-ad-breaks, embarrassing skittling.
The National League in Baseball has finally brought in the Designated Hitter: if you believe it’s not baseball unless everyone bats, then the whole of MLB is now no longer baseball. I liked watching them bat personally, but that may have been a kind of sadism on my part, a little joy in my life that someone (else) is getting paid to do a job that at least one half of, they’re not actually very good at.
But in general, baseball fans didn’t enjoy watching bunts in the same way that Test cricket fans appreciate a cheeky nurdle. If there’s a significant market of T20 fans who’d rather watch a proper batter at the crease, then so be it: though at least a baseball DH is going to see some action, whereas a lower-order T20 “14th man” batting specialist may only rarely bat, and even then usually in a lost cause. That would be a pretty soul-destroying existence as a professional specialism but also makes team rosters mostly pointlessly more expensive from the commercial perspective.
https://www.sportingnews.com/uk/mlb/news/mlb-universal-dh-national-league-pitchers-hitting-2022/r1kbh2jzlpsxrydqqmkqonwq
Despite supporting an American league team, I don’t like the universal DH. It was kinda neat having different rules between the two leagues – and the occasional home run hit by pitchers who were clearly no good at batting was always fun to see. I’m not really a fan of pinch runners either, I liked seeing the people slower than molasses on the base paths.
(slightly off topic but a recent example from Spring Training, an inside the park home run scored by a man who really didn’t want to – https://twitter.com/RyanDivish/status/1635765576181362690?s=20)
Bunts, eh. I don’t much like them but that’s really because they almost never work. That said, baseball is a bit stuck in Moneyball statistical overanalysis leading to too many batters taking the three true outcomes approach (home run, walk, strikeout). Hopefully some of the tweaks they are making this season will lead to a few more balls in play and more base runners.
You had me at ‘honestly who gives a…’
When does the county championship start?