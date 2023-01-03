A ChatGPT match report for day one of the 2023 County Championship

2 minute read

Ged Ladd instructed ChatGPT to write up, three months in advance, the first day of 2023 cricket at Lord’s. The instructions for “The First Day Of The Cricket Season” read, “comedy, 300 words, on no account mention the cricket itself”. Ged supplied ChatGPT with three relevant examples of Ged’s match reports for the King Cricket website. After several attempts, here’s ChatGPT’s best effort. (In keeping with the theme, images in this post were generated by DALL-E.)

ChatGPT writes…

Charley and I had been waiting anxiously for this day for months. It was the first cricket match of the season, and we were determined to make the most of it. As we made our way to the stadium, we couldn’t help but feel a sense of excitement building up inside us.

Once we arrived, we made a beeline for the pavilion, eager to get a good seat. We were in luck, as we managed to snag a spot right in the front row. The view was absolutely breathtaking, and we knew that we were in for a real treat.

As the game began, we settled in and watched as the players took to the field. The action was fast and furious, with both teams giving it their all. The crowd was on their feet, cheering and yelling at every shot and run. It was an electric atmosphere, and we were completely caught up in the action.

As the game reached its climax, the tension in the stadium was palpable. The scores were tied, and it all came down to the final over. The bowler ran in, the batsman swung his bat, and the ball flew through the air. The crowd held their breath as the ball soared over the boundary for a six. The stadium erupted in cheers and applause, with everyone jumping up and down with excitement.

After the game, Charley and I headed back to the pavilion to catch our breath. We couldn’t stop talking about the incredible match we had just witnessed. It was a day that we would never forget, and one that we would always look back on with fondness.

