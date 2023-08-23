The Hundred month is almost over already. This is why we never really got a toe-hold with it this year

3 minute read

The Hundred moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.

Do you know what type of person is very badly qualified to write about cricket scheduling? A cricket writer, that’s who.

Anyone who writes about the sport will almost certainly spend a hell of a lot of time watching it and reading about it. That’s entirely sensible and justified as that’s how you stay well informed. That level of investment does however mean that bigger events can take their toll a bit, necessitating what you might call ‘a period of rejuvenation’ or which you might just as easily and accurately call ‘not doing a right lot’.

Those of you who read everything we publish and also have a working memory (not sure how many of you are in the middle of that particular Venn diagram) will be aware that we planned to cover the Hundred this year. It is pretty clear we have not done this. Not even slightly.

Time has passed. The first week or so after the Ashes was taken up by the usual overspill from that series. (We won’t link to that stuff – we’re sure you can navigate a website where the articles are pretty much displayed in chronological order.) After that, we went away for a week. Then we tried to catch up with the backlog of things that need attention after a nice relaxing break. (Quite a few components of this website needed fixing for a start.) Now it’s now and the two Hundred finals are on Sunday and who knows if we’ll catch any of them or not.

This is a bit of a shame. Cricket that people can watch on telly is a good thing to write about. There was also a brief moment where we thought we might actually get to a game, but between other plans and the whims of a six-year-old, that unfortunately didn’t happen. (We were quite surprised by the initial ‘can we go to a game?’ whim, which presumably-not-coincidentally manifested in the immediate aftermath of Ashes fever. Going on holiday appeared to fully quench any desire to do new things in new places however.)

While the can’t-be-arsed part of our brain softened the blow, we were nevertheless mildly disappointed by our non-attendance. After a day in the party stand at Old Trafford for the Ashes, we were keen to experience a different live cricket atmosphere.

Blokey Test crowds are pretty familiar by this point in life and at times a little bit wearing. It’s easy to lose sight of how the whole specator experience has increasingly been geared towards the biggest-spending demographic, regardless of whether they give a flying full toss about what they’re watching.

Joe Root chose his words very well the other day when he said the Hundred offered, “a very different feel to a lot of other Blast and Friday night cricket.”

Just to underline that, we were looking to go to a women’s game on a Sunday morning which we’d guess would offer the right feel. We’ll try again next year because it wouldn’t have been too expensive. Maybe if every match wasn’t a double-header it could be cheaper still. Or maybe the consolidation helps keep costs down – we don’t know. Either way, we’d probably have left before the men’s game, if we’re honest. Cricket is long.

In short: Having the Hundred straight after the Ashes was right for the Hundred’s target market, but not for cricket writers. Similarly, the Hundred’s condensed schedule is largely a strength, but it also means it can pass you by.

