The New Originals – Manchester’s latest Hundred signings

We literally just wanted to rehash our favourite Hundred joke in the headline. Now we have to follow-through with some semblance of an article.
Just as a quick recap for those that don’t know, Manchester Originals are…
- The ones sponsored by McCoys
- “Laughing in the face of limits” (possibly delirious from medication)
- “Raising the bar forever higher” (but presumably very slowly because otherwise you eventually reach a point where height is meaningless and the bar’s just floating around in space)
A couple of years back, they were also new. But that’s no longer the case. These days the original Originals are old Originals and as a result of this year’s draft, we now have new new Originals.
The setup of franchise cricket means it is actually incredibly hard to identify who these people are. That’s because the draft system means you’ll frequently see teams trumpeting the signing of players who already played for them.
As far as we can work out…
New Originals (aka new new Originals)
- Josh Tongue
- Laura Wolvaardt
- Amanda-Jade Wellington
- Kathryn Brice
- Katie George
Original Originals who are no longer Originals
- Kate Cross
We could be wrong and we’re not especially bothered if we are. As we said at the top, this article had fundamentally served its purpose three words into the headline.
The New Originals sounds like either a band from the 60s where some of the original Originals have left the band and want to be known as the Originals but the members who weren’t originally Originals want to be known as the Originals too.
Or a TV spinoff/reboot, like the New Avengers or something.
You have somehow both got the reference and not got the reference.
It feels like maybe you have previously known but now forgotten the reference?
I don’t remember forgetting the reference….
Ah, OK – it’s a fine line between clever and stupid after all.
Wasn’t sure if it was a New Seekers thing, a New Yardbirds / Led Zeppelin thing, or a Joanna Lumley New Avengers thing.
There is a clothing brand called the New Originals, as well. Probably the sort of thing you can buy in that giant new Sports Direct that is opening in the Arndale today.
The Arndale is so rarely associated with the word ‘new’ these days.
When does the County Championship start?