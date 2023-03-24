The New Originals – Manchester’s latest Hundred signings

< 1 minute read

We literally just wanted to rehash our favourite Hundred joke in the headline. Now we have to follow-through with some semblance of an article.

Just as a quick recap for those that don’t know, Manchester Originals are…

The ones sponsored by McCoys

“Laughing in the face of limits” (possibly delirious from medication)

“Raising the bar forever higher” (but presumably very slowly because otherwise you eventually reach a point where height is meaningless and the bar’s just floating around in space)

A couple of years back, they were also new. But that’s no longer the case. These days the original Originals are old Originals and as a result of this year’s draft, we now have new new Originals.

The setup of franchise cricket means it is actually incredibly hard to identify who these people are. That’s because the draft system means you’ll frequently see teams trumpeting the signing of players who already played for them.

As far as we can work out…

New Originals (aka new new Originals)

Josh Tongue

Laura Wolvaardt

Amanda-Jade Wellington

Kathryn Brice

Katie George

Original Originals who are no longer Originals

Kate Cross

We could be wrong and we’re not especially bothered if we are. As we said at the top, this article had fundamentally served its purpose three words into the headline.

