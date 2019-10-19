The Hundred draft: Which team will piss all its money away on a handful of overpriced stars?

The player draft for The Hundred takes place on Sunday from 7pm. There’ll be a live feed on the BBC website.
We don’t know for sure, but it feels like we’ll maybe have something to say about it afterwards. Consider this post a bit of a placeholder.
Where are we up to then?
Each of the eight teams has already picked a red-ball contracted player and also a local ‘icon’ (because whatever your thing is, it ain’t shit these days unless you can use the word ‘iconic’ about it in some way or other).
- Trent Rockets have Joe Root, Alex Hales and Harry Gurney
- Southern Brave have Jofra Archer, James Vince and Chris Jordan
- Northern Super Chargers have Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid and David Willey
- Welsh Fire have Jonny Bairstow, Colin Ingram(?) and Tom Banton
- Oval Invincibles have Jason Roy and both Sam and Tom Curran
- Manchester Originals have Jos Buttler, Matt Parkinson and Saqib Mahmood
- London Spirit have Eoin Morgan, Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence
- Birmingham Phoenix have Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Pat Brown
You’ll notice that we went through the teams in a weird order. That’s because that’s the order in which they’ll make their picks during the draft.
Each team has £960,000 to spend and 1m40s to make each pick. (You could call it 100 seconds if you wanted, but we like to be difficult about these sorts of things.)
Some teams will piss away their money on a handful of star players before desperately plugging the gaps later on; others will recognise that overseas stars are ten a penny (239 have put their names in the presumably gigantic hat) and will invest more cannily.
This website is probably only really interested in the piss-money-away-on-stars strategy.
More to follow. Possibly. Don’t count on it.
October 19, 2019 at 4:41 pm
What if they go all boringly moneyball? Then I suppose “big stars snubbed in draft” is the main story instead?
October 19, 2019 at 7:07 pm
One of the interesting assertions I saw on Twitter was that having more “big stars” playing cricket in this tournament would in and of itself be better for the sport as it would raise the level of play throughout.
This interested me, so I thought I would share some observations on this subject:
1) New Zealand we semi-finalists in 2011, and finalists in 2015 and 2019 without a single “superstar” in their team with the possible exception of Kane Williamson.
2) In 2011, India won the World Cup at a canter, came to England with a batting lineup of galacticos and promptly forgot how to bat.
3) In 2015, Australia were much the same only with fewer superstars and then forgot how to bat with more hilarious consequences.
4) Worcestershire won the 2018 Blast with a team built to make the most of its resources.
5) Essex did much the same in 2019 to the extent that they felt comfortable not selecting one of England’s greatest ever test batsmen as he was surplus to requirements.
6) Everyone who jumps up to try and replicate the “success” of the IPL’s franchise model seems not to have noticed that several IPL teams have either disappeared entirely or suffered multi-year suspensions. This is the tournament that every board is obsessed with, and yet every year it is clogged with over-hyped colts, dull matches and off-field scandals.
I’m not sure, but it would appear that there are several flaws in the “more great players, the better the tournament will be” mentality.