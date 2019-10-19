The Hundred draft: Which team will piss all its money away on a handful of overpriced stars?

The player draft for The Hundred takes place on Sunday from 7pm. There’ll be a live feed on the BBC website.

We don’t know for sure, but it feels like we’ll maybe have something to say about it afterwards. Consider this post a bit of a placeholder.

Where are we up to then?

Each of the eight teams has already picked a red-ball contracted player and also a local ‘icon’ (because whatever your thing is, it ain’t shit these days unless you can use the word ‘iconic’ about it in some way or other).

Trent Rockets have Joe Root, Alex Hales and Harry Gurney

Southern Brave have Jofra Archer, James Vince and Chris Jordan

Northern Super Chargers have Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid and David Willey

Welsh Fire have Jonny Bairstow, Colin Ingram(?) and Tom Banton

Oval Invincibles have Jason Roy and both Sam and Tom Curran

Manchester Originals have Jos Buttler, Matt Parkinson and Saqib Mahmood

London Spirit have Eoin Morgan, Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence

Birmingham Phoenix have Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Pat Brown

You’ll notice that we went through the teams in a weird order. That’s because that’s the order in which they’ll make their picks during the draft.

Each team has £960,000 to spend and 1m40s to make each pick. (You could call it 100 seconds if you wanted, but we like to be difficult about these sorts of things.)

Some teams will piss away their money on a handful of star players before desperately plugging the gaps later on; others will recognise that overseas stars are ten a penny (239 have put their names in the presumably gigantic hat) and will invest more cannily.

This website is probably only really interested in the piss-money-away-on-stars strategy.

More to follow. Possibly. Don’t count on it.