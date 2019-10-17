Jesus Christ! Someone’s put some actual thought into an element of The Hundred

We’re not sure what’s going on here. Is this… good?

The Hundred is a competition that has been defined by thoughtlessness throughout its gestation.

Just one example: when they first announced that the format was going to be 100 balls, they hadn’t actually thought how they were going to break that down.

Setting aside the merits of five-ball overs (they aren’t called overs – don’t call them overs!), you’d anticipate questions about a 100-ball format, wouldn’t you? You’d make sure you had answers.

Not the ECB. The ECB offered up a “fresh tactical dimension” for public scrutiny. That is not something you’d do if you’d done any thinking.

There are other examples, but this is the purest. When it comes to The Hundred, a lot of things have happened without any thinking.

But then there’s this. It’s a small thing and an irrelevant thing in terms of the cricket, but it relates to the marketing of The Hundred and we honestly, honestly, honestly don’t think it’s completely shit.

That, to us, is newsworthy.

This is the thing

Whoever’s doing the design and marketing for the Manchester Originals team has come up with a special Manchester alphabet.

Here are some examples.

An M

According to the BBC, this M is a nod to the Factory Records logo. Factory was home to Joy Division, New Order, Happy Mondays and others and it was very Manchester.

The first office was on the road linking the palatines of Cheshire and Manchester (which is a roundabout but divertingly interesting way of saying it was on Palatine Road). After that, they moved into town, where they spent £35,000 on a table.

An O and an A

The O is supposed to be a record (it makes more sense if you invert the black and white), which is another reference to the city’s music scene.

The weird computer graphics A is a reference to the city’s industrial heritage. Not quite sure why. Square, blocky buildings or something. We’re not sure.

Some more letters

The M refers to viaducts because Manchester has viaducts.

The E is cobbled because Manchester has some cobbles and used to have lots more.

The C is a Manchester tart. (Not every town has to have a cake named after it.)

The S has a squiggle in it which is meant to be a canal (which is a bit weird, because canals are generally straighter than rivers).

The Y is for Manchester spirit, which is a bit imprecise and vacuous.

The Rose of Lancaster is on there too (not sure whether it serves as an alternative O or as a full stop or something) and then there’s a spiky round thing that we’re guessing is a mill water wheel because it’s meant to represent the city’s cotton industry.

The H with a loop above the bar looks sort of familiar, but we can’t think why. No idea about the slopy A. If you’ve any ideas about those two, please let us know.

Is that it? Is that the whole thing?

It looks like there are few more letters, but yes, that’s it. They’ve made up some letters.

All we’re saying is that the Manchester Originals people have at least given some thought to the fact that it’s nominally a Manchester team and they’ve tried to convey that in an interesting and relatively indirect way.

So, um, well done.