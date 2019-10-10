Chris Silverwood’s first big England plan: time travel

We were pretty confident that Chris Silverwood said nothing of consequence when he was announced as England’s new coach. Then we looked again and turns out he just matter-of-factly floated one particular team goal that is entirely reliant on time travel.

Just goes to show, it pays to read these ECB announcements very carefully, which is exactly what we did for Cricket 365.

  1. Ged Ladd

    October 10, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    I’m excited.

    That’s the emoji I ticked.

    Time travel is an exciting idea.

    If Chris Silverwood can be integral to the England test squad emerging and developing the skill sets to achieve time travel, as a unit, that would be good. And exciting.

