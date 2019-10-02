Please will you explain why you feel such pure visceral hatred for The Hundred

Our opinion of The Hundred is that’s a bit silly and the way it’s come about with the ECB papering over mathematical cracks as they appear before its eyes has been laughable.
We also think that when they actually get round to playing the matches, it’ll be cricket. It’ll be cricket marketed in a way that makes you feel like maybe you ate some raw shellfish that had been sat out in the sun for a long time, but it’s the marketing part of the equation that’ll make you feel like that, not the cricket part.
The cricket part
The cricket part will be pretty much a Twenty20 game, only they’ll talk about how many balls are to go rather than how many overs. (Don’t tell anyone, but we’re actually fine with this. It makes sense. There’s no reason why they couldn’t count down from 120 instead of 100 of course, but let’s not dwell on that.)
As Dave Tickner wrote on Cricket 365 yesterday, The Hundred will involve a load of great players spread far more thickly across only eight teams. And some of the tournament will be on telly. Beyond all the match-shortening nonsense and weak arguments about fresh tactical dimensions, these are fundamental positives that even the ECB might not quite be able to override.
The Hundred is not doing much to win over existing cricket fans, which is stupid, but cricket is pretty much always marketed in a stupid way. Cricket thrives despite marketing efforts, not because of them. Cricket marketing is not a thing you get angry about. It is a thing you roll your eyes at.
But yet a lot of people feel angry. Beyond angry even. Some people are displaying that ears-flat, cornered cat ferocity that can only come when you’re out-and-out terrified of something.
How could anyone ever be scared of The Hundred?
We get that elements of The Hundred are pretty objectionable – like making up a load of teams and trying to magic-up rivalries out of nowhere – but why be angry about that? If it’s such a stupid, obviously-destined-to-fail idea, then just sit tight and ride it out.
The threat really lies in how much has been invested in the competition and what that might mean for other forms of cricket. The Hundred is only threatening if it is the thin end of a wedge being hammered through the UK game.
Two questions:
- Do you honestly believe that The Hundred is going to usurp Test cricket?
- Do you think that The Hundred will lead to the abolition of the counties and do you care about that?
Our own answer to the first question is no. For all that Test cricket is forever supposed to be dying on its arse, it’s still the biggest deal in this country. The Hundred is basically being funded with Test money. You might object to that allocation of resources, but it underscores the fact that taken in isolation the longest format is pretty safe. Whatever you suspect the ECB’s intentions to be, you can’t ignore your entire audience and get away with it.
The threat to county cricket is more realistic
The 50-over competition has been maimed already and next in the firing line is the T20 Blast. If The Hundred proves popular, then the current domestic T20 competition will offer quite a lot of calendar congestion and no particularly earth-shattering unique selling point. It could go too. (Or maybe its departure would clear the way for a rejuvenated county 50-over competition – who knows?)
Would the County Championship then be threatened? You can’t see how it would be directly threatened – it’s a very different beast and surely (surely!) there’s acceptance that the nation’s cricketers need to continue playing first-class cricket to sustain the Test team that is – as mentioned earlier – the peg from which pretty much all of this is hung.
So we wouldn’t particularly worry about first-class cricket as a concept, but there might be a threat to the counties. This is all very theoretical, but if The Hundred makes a case that spreading the nation’s finest players across eight teams is better than having them smeared across 18 then people may well conclude that we should either (a) ditch 10 counties or (b) ditch 18 counties and instead bundle everything up under the eight new names that are being used for The Hundred.
And that leads us to the second part of question two.
Would you care if county cricket clubs were abolished?
From a wholly detached cricket fan point of view, we would be very much in favour of funnelling all of the English first-class cricketers into just eight teams. You would get far more Big Name Bowler v Big Name Batsman moments in red ball cricket, which would be great, and runs scored and wickets taken would also carry greater weight when picking players for Test cricket (which is the format we care about above all others).
But it’s not that simple, is it? It’s not even a question of being a ‘fan’ of a certain county and not wanting to see your club fold.
For a lot of people, county cricket is a fundamental element of the British summer and, by extension, a fundamental element of their life.
It is not a commercial thing, but that is very much the point. To abolish it for commercial reasons sends the message that commercial concerns are the only ones that matter. You don’t have to think too hard to realise that applying that philosophy to every single issue in the world probably wouldn’t pan out amazingly well.
We put little value in tradition for tradition’s sake, but county cricket is an unusually timeless thing and as such something of a bastion.
Perhaps the feeling is that if county cricket can disappear, then anything can disappear. The idea that even county cricket could go raises the possibility that one day you might find yourself adrift in a world entirely devoid of touchstones.
That is an unsettling thought for anyone and maybe explains why quite a lot of people seem so crazily, disproportionately enraged about what is at the end of the day a fairly daft knockabout cricket tournament.
October 2, 2019 at 11:22 am
Yep, pretty much that. It has felt for a long time like the ECB would quite like the County Championship (which, as yer Maj has stated, is not largely a commercial endeavour) to go away, or at least for a lot of the counties to go away so that the FC landscape can be remoulded to be like the one in Australia. As a supporter of a small team, and a small team that the ECB isn’t fond of (having bailed it out recently at the cost of most of its good players and success), this worries me.
It’s also the fact that in an already congested season, where matches get pushed into the margins and the concept of ‘Summer’ is treated liberally, any new competition causes more congestion. If anything has to give (more)… well I thought it’d be the CC, but now that they’ve gutted the ODC I imagine it must be next in line.
Central to all this is the premise that the Hundred, despite all its bone-headed trappings, has the players to be a success and will probably hang around for a good while, leaving a trail of burned counties in its wake.
October 2, 2019 at 11:44 am
I’m not sure that having so many counties is great for the England team but I’m not sure it’s awful either. It does provide a bigger pool of players to draw from, especially spinners and wicketkeepers. And arguably it gives more chances to younger players, plus more games in a season and different conditions. Quite a lot of Aussie first-class cricketers have only played a handful of matches by the age of 25.
I’m still willing to concede future England players might benefit from stronger competition but aside from any benefits of the division structure there are other things too – Lions tours, maybe Lions matches vs touring teams, North vs South or other inter-zonal matches, the season opening match against the county champions, the ECB encouraging or arranging placements for youngsters in overseas FC/List A tournaments over the English winter, there are ways and means that could be used basically. England’s Test team has been world class in recent memory so I’m not convinced the county system dooms it to inevitable mediocrity.
For those of us who do not live in or even near a big city, killing off our county teams would leave us a long old way from any domestic team to identify with, and goodness knows what effect it would have on talent pathways etc. I know Aus has far fewer teams for a far bigger country, but that’s a very different case – almost the entire population is at least nominally represented by a state side they can identify with and into whose talent pathway the youngsters would fall, and the bulk of them live in only a handful of major cities whereas the English population is far less concentrated.
Aside from that, I just like my county club! And my second and third counties. The history, the rivalries, the whole lot. I think domestic cricket fans’ reactions are not all that surprising really. Suppose a coalition of US media titans took over all soccer in this country. They recognised that promotion and relegation introduced harmful financial uncertainty but also led to teams being distributed around the leagues in a way that did not produce the optimal financial return. Far better to abolish all the old football clubs and establish a new franchise system. Much more equitable, you could ensure every major population centre either had or was within easy access to a top-tier franchise. Smaller towns would be given appropriately sized minor-league feeder clubs, producing an excellent talent pathway for the top league and the national team. It would be very very efficient and wildly unpopular.
October 2, 2019 at 12:00 pm
I don’t hate The Hundred but I just don’t see the point beyond money making. The T20 has every chance to be popular, it was full this year, record crowds. The Hundred doesn’t fill a gap and is killing one day cricket literally the year after England wins the one day cricket World Cup.
Just renegotiate with Sky to get T20 on terrestrial TV…. you could avoid a whole new format.
I really don’t see it taking off tho, so I’m just waiting for it to breeze through.
October 2, 2019 at 12:09 pm
For me it’s part of a wider question in sport that talent follows the money. If you play football, your goal is to play in the Champions league. Playing for your country is just a bonus.
If you play rugby, your goal is to play for your country in the 6N or World Cup. If your domestic side does well, again, that is a bonus.
Internationally cricket is at a crossroads. Traditionally the goal was to play for England. The rise of the IPL franchise cricket with their riches have muddied this up and the Hundred will even more so. As a player, where do you set your goals because you can’t have it all?
Something has to give. It’s either fewer formats or fewer teams. The proposed situation is unsustainable.
October 2, 2019 at 12:11 pm
As a separate point, I do dislike the format and though it is clearly a format of cricket to be played by cricketers and good cricket-players will do well at the Hundred – this isn’t some weird new sport – I’m not a fan of cocking around with the basics of the rules. Especially the ones that are actually ingrained in the popular consciousness even of casual fans.
To repeat a moan on an old thread because on reflection it’s more relevant here…
Cricket statto types are going to have a minor nightmare classifying these weird metric overs and relating it to existing data. When you’ve got format gimmick creep then things like “all time records” become incomparable or less interesting to the more casual fan and records do attract interest and excitement even if most statistical compilations do not. “Six sixes in an over” anyone? Isn’t that one of the basic points of comparison for outstanding batting performance in popular cricket folklore? The Hundred just feels a bit Cricket Maxy to me. If it does prove successful then I wonder what “innovations” might come next.