Nice bit of SEO there. Anyone searching “what in the name of all that is good and pure is going on in the County Championship” is now highly likely to end up on this page. In your face, Google algorithm. [Watches the ad revenue roll in.]
Yes, it’s the time of year when we all return our gaze to the County Championship having been momentarily distracted by Test matches, holidays and the like. Many people will be finding themselves asking “so what the hell’s going on then?”
Yes, what the hell IS going on?
There are three matches to go, including the ones currently underway.
Essex have a bit of a buffer over Lancashire in that they could go wholly pointless in one match and still remain top of the table. Hampshire are another good chunk further behind in third.
At the bum end of the table, Warwickshire haven’t yet hit triple figures. Two teams will go down.
Is that table above accurate?
No. It’s out of date. We think it’s from just before the latest round of matches.
Actually, we screengrabbed it midway through the afternoon session. We don’t imagine they’d have updated it with bonus points from the latest round of matches, but you never know.
Any big matches to watch out for?
Essex are currently playing Warwickshire in a head v bum match. Somerset are playing Lancashire in a similar sort of match that doesn’t lend itself to anatomy in quite the same way.
Other than that, no match is obviously more important than any other, which actually means that most have something riding on them.
Any players to watch out for?
We went with these guys earlier in the season.
If we’re talking about those who’ve helped their team to near the top of the table, little-known young bucks Alastair Cook and Shivnarine Chanderpaul have been making plenty of runs. (We presume Cook will play another couple of games for Essex.)
Bowling-wise, Jamie Porter and Simon Harmer – both of Essex – are the top wicket takers, while Ryan McLaren has been doing the heavy lifting for Lancashire.
Oh, and Neil Wagner’s back is back for Essex, along with the rest of him.
Anything else?
No, not really.
So why did you go to the trouble of including the subheading?
Don’t know.
September 12, 2017 at 5:41 pm
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s teenage leggie is doing a job throttling the scoring rate against the talented World XI batting order in the middle overs.
‘Should I not keep an over back until the end?’ He’ll ask the captain.
‘No. Shadab and bowl’, Sarfraz shall reply.
September 12, 2017 at 10:29 pm
Anyone know why this is an official “T20I” rather than a mere “T20”? Statisticians seem generally not to pay too much attention to “World XI” exhibition matches.
September 13, 2017 at 5:41 am
The point is to bring international cricket back to Pakistan, which would be unconvincing without international matches.
September 13, 2017 at 10:23 am
Howe makes the point very well, albeit somewhat savagely. Apparently it increased the allure for World XI players to travel to Pakistan by granting full international match status to these games. On the one hand, might get shot at or blown up by terrorists. On the other, potential to improve one’s career average. Decisions, decisions.
September 12, 2017 at 6:43 pm
I’m taking great interest in the possibility that Worcestershire CCC might go up.
September 12, 2017 at 7:54 pm
I’m sure Leicestershire will do their bit to help this week.
September 12, 2017 at 10:08 pm
Deducted the number of points they would have got for a win, I see. Hilariously cruel.
September 12, 2017 at 10:41 pm
As a Durham supporter…
…shush.
September 13, 2017 at 7:44 am
Quite enjoy the tied column sitting steadfastly there even though there has been one CC tie in 25 years.
If in April you were offered the current table or that same table entirely reversed, I’m pretty certain everyone would have picked the latter as a fair shout (perhaps Warwickshire aside) and laughed at the former. Lovely stuff.
September 13, 2017 at 9:13 am
That’s true. County cricket is nuts.