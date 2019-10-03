Crisps, slogans, gibberish: get to know all the new teams for The Hundred

They’ve told us some things about The Hundred teams!

Specifically, they’ve told us which crisps are sponsoring each team and then they’ve also made up a bunch of stuff about each team’s ‘identity’ which we’ll all have to work very hard to commit to memory because it is not based on empirical evidence and therefore not actually at all memorable.

Birmingham Phoenix are…

The ones sponsored by Butterkist

The ones who say “different is good”

The ones who say stupid things that sound like a modern advertising slogan

London Spirit are…

The ones sponsored by Tyrrells

“An iconic team for an iconic city” (‘Iconic’ is the most overused word in sport)

Not a drink

Manchester Originals are…

The ones sponsored by McCoys.

“Laughing in the face of limits” (So possibly delirious from medication)

“Raising the bar forever higher” (But presumably very slowly because otherwise you eventually reach a point where height is meaningless and the bar’s just floating around in space)

New

Super Northern Chargers are…

The ones sponsored by Popchips

“Powered by positivity” (Absolutely sickening. You are all banned from supporting this team. Where’s the team powered by negativity, hey? Where’s that team? Why can’t we have a team we can really get behind?)

Loathed by this website

Oval Invincibles are…

The ones (hilariously) sponsored by KP

Not actually oval

Not actually invincible

“Vibrant, expressive, and free to play their own way”

Southern Brave are…

The ones sponsored by Pombear (best sponsor)

The ones appealing to the youngest audience

“Endlessly curious, with an insatiable appetite for adventure”

Trent Rockets are…

The ones sponsored by Skips

Supposedly holding “the biggest party in the country” (which sounds just horrible)

Claiming that everyone’s invited to said party, “so long as you don’t mind having the most fun” (We absolutely mind)

Welsh Fire are…