Crisps, slogans, gibberish: get to know all the new teams for The Hundred

They’ve told us some things about The Hundred teams!
Specifically, they’ve told us which crisps are sponsoring each team and then they’ve also made up a bunch of stuff about each team’s ‘identity’ which we’ll all have to work very hard to commit to memory because it is not based on empirical evidence and therefore not actually at all memorable.
Birmingham Phoenix are…
- The ones sponsored by Butterkist
- The ones who say “different is good”
- The ones who say stupid things that sound like a modern advertising slogan
London Spirit are…
- The ones sponsored by Tyrrells
- “An iconic team for an iconic city” (‘Iconic’ is the most overused word in sport)
- Not a drink
Manchester Originals are…
- The ones sponsored by McCoys.
- “Laughing in the face of limits” (So possibly delirious from medication)
- “Raising the bar forever higher” (But presumably very slowly because otherwise you eventually reach a point where height is meaningless and the bar’s just floating around in space)
- New
Super Northern Chargers are…
- The ones sponsored by Popchips
- “Powered by positivity” (Absolutely sickening. You are all banned from supporting this team. Where’s the team powered by negativity, hey? Where’s that team? Why can’t we have a team we can really get behind?)
- Loathed by this website
Oval Invincibles are…
- The ones (hilariously) sponsored by KP
- Not actually oval
- Not actually invincible
- “Vibrant, expressive, and free to play their own way”
Southern Brave are…
- The ones sponsored by Pombear (best sponsor)
- The ones appealing to the youngest audience
- “Endlessly curious, with an insatiable appetite for adventure”
Trent Rockets are…
- The ones sponsored by Skips
- Supposedly holding “the biggest party in the country” (which sounds just horrible)
- Claiming that everyone’s invited to said party, “so long as you don’t mind having the most fun” (We absolutely mind)
Welsh Fire are…
- The ones sponsored by Hula Hoops
- “Burning bright with intense passion and relentless energy, their hunger will prove the haters wrong”
- Too hungry? Not hungry enough? Hard to say. If you hate them, please let us know how hungry you think they are so that we can deduce how they’re going to prove you wrong
October 3, 2019 at 5:09 pm
Another kick in the teeth for Leics fans.
Couldn’t possibly support a team sponsored by a crisp company that isn’t Walkers.
October 3, 2019 at 5:28 pm
‘If you hate them, please let us know how hungry you think they are so that we can deduce how they’re going to prove you wrong.’
Somerset and Gloucestershire fans, the floor is yours.
October 3, 2019 at 5:33 pm
I like crisps as much as the next guy but WHY CRISPS?
Although I misread Pombears as Pornbears at first glance. So maybe I’ll support them.
October 3, 2019 at 6:02 pm
I thought this was a gag involving the most convincing internet fakery since Ceci stopped posting them. But then I googled and found it elsewhere on the internet, so it must be true. They really are each sponsored by a different brand of crisps.