R Ashwin’s idea of getting away from cricket isn’t the same as other people’s idea of getting away from cricket

R Ashwin bowling (CC licensed by James Cullen via Flickr)

Everyone knows why the world has golf. The world has golf so that Don Bradman had a suitably challenging ball to use for the hitting-a-ball-against-a-water-tank-with-a-cricket-stump game that he used to develop his freakish hand-eye coordination.

Beyond that, golf has another point, which is to help you identify all of the people in the office who you don’t want to speak to. Any office person who shows an interest in the sport is almost certainly best avoided.

Golf can also be useful if you want your TV to provide a relaxing ambience without once attracting your attention.

Beyond that golf has no point, yet it seems to be the favoured pastime of a sizeable proportion of cricketers.

Not R Ashwin though. Speaking this week about his light international workload this year, he said: “I tried to spend a lot more time away from the game; tried to develop a lot more interests — reading books, a bit of archaeology.”

Our favourite part of this is “a bit of”. We’ve never before considered archaeology to be something in which you could dabble. In our head there were only two possible relationships with archaeology.

Option 1: Indiana Jones

Option 2: Not Indiana Jones

How wrong we were. This week R Ashwin taught us that one’s level of engagement with archaeology lies on a continuum.

More cricketers should be into archaeology. To all the rest of them out there – in particular all those who instead chose golf: you chose… poorly.

October 5, 2019 / / 1 appeal

India cricket news

1 Appeal

  1. Ged

    October 5, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    Is this article a subtle way of having a dig at R Ashwin?

    Reply

