The County Cricket Ground Name Awards

It’s high time someone handed out a bunch of awards to the various county grounds for their names.
A couple of ground rules.
- Rule one: Only one award per ground
- Rule two: No googling. The jury will not be finding out who the hell any of the sponsors are if they don’t already know
Now let’s get started with absolutely all the way the easiest award of all.
Coolest sponsor – The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Kent
This isn’t even up for debate. The sponsor of Kent’s ground is (a) a perfectly drinkable beer, (b) a perfectly drinkable beer named after an aeroplane, and (c) a perfectly drinkable beer named after the coolest-named aeroplane of all.
Most misleadingly named ground – The 1st Central County Ground, Sussex
Sussex is not in any way central.
Typography awards
We’re actually going to have to make this a whole section of its own, which we’re pretty sure says something about (a) the nature of sponsorship and (b) the state of the frigging world.
Most offensively noisily named ground – The SSE SWALEC, Glamorgan. Shh, be quiet. What’s the matter with you? Have you got caps lock stuck on or something?
Ground name that basically looks like a typo – The 3aaa County Ground, Derbyshire. Our cat’s feet have typed more meaningfully than this.
Most contemporary abuse of the basic structure of the English language – The Cloudfm County Ground, Essex. There are three things that modern marketers hate above all else. (1) Spaces between words where there should be spaces. (2) Upper case letters where there should be upper case letters. (3) The correct part of speech at the end of a slogan or tagline (which doesn’t actually apply here, but the other two reminded us of this).
It is an absolute piece of piss to write a slogan these days. All you have to do is use the wrong part of speech for that final word. Let’s make some up. No idea what these would be for. They could probably apply to anything.
- Remember amazing
- Believe in extraordinary
- Discover incredible
(We were aiming for gibberish but still had to google the second one because when we read it back we felt like someone had maybe actually used it for real. Turns out there’s a Tracey Emin sketch of a small bird called Believe in Extraordinary which was made to celebrate Team GB’s participation at the first European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan. It’s not very good, but you can get a print of it for £2,000.)
Ground most likely to have been named after a character from the film Rushmore – Fischer County Ground, Leicestershire
No idea who or what Fischer is. Our best guess is Max Fischer from Rushmore, played by Jason Schwartzman, which we are well aware is a very bad guess.
Here’s a needless shot of Max Fischer to break up the text a bit.
We haven’t watched Rushmore in ages.
Most overblown and utterly misleading name for a ground – The County Ground, Northamptonshire
The County Ground? THE County Ground? Take a look at the rest of this page. You are in fact A County Ground.
Most unlikely sponsor – Lord’s Cricket Ground, Middlesex
Who’d have thought that the Home of Corks would (a) stoop to sponsorship and (b) choose an Australian heavy metal band from Wollongong as the sponsor.
(Having trawled through their discography, our favourite Lord song title has to be By George! from their 2003 album A Personal Journey. Our second favourite is The Battle of Venarium from 2013’s Digital Lies. Sadly, none of their other song titles are really much good.)
Mystery sponsor awards
- Ageas Bowl, Hampshire – We’re about 80 per cent certain it’s insurance, but we wouldn’t bet heavily on that
- The Brightside Ground, Gloucestershire – Initially thought it was white goods, but think that’s actually Brighthouse
- Emerald Headingley, Yorkshire – Honestly no idea
- Blackfinch New Road, Worcestershire – Cider? No, that’s Blackthorn, isn’t it? No idea
- The Cooper Associates County Ground, Somerset– Solicitors or something? This one’s really opaque and unfamiliar
Most international – a tie!
We believe that Emirates Riverside, Durham, and Emirates Old Trafford, Lancashire, are both named after an airline.
Must try harder/be greedier for sponsorship money – a tie!
- Edgbaston, Warwickshire
- Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Greatest missed opportunity – the Kia Oval, Surrey
As with Ageas, we feel like this is probably going to be insurance, but really only because that’s generally the safest bet when it comes to cricket sponsorship. Could be a car – there’s a car called a Kia, right? Also could be a soft drink and they’re going for a Kia Ora/Kia Oval thing.
None of this matters. What matters is that they should have sought out sponsorship by the Belgian beer, Orval.
Surrey should absolutely 100 per cent play at the Orval. And they should sell Orval there. And also in all other cricket grounds. At an affordable price.
April 26, 2018 at 12:14 pm
I sometimes feel that not liking beer may leave me as a bit of an outsider on this blog.
Either way, excellent hard-hitting journalism, this. Good to know somebody’s covering the county cricket issues that actually matter.
April 26, 2018 at 12:57 pm
[Blocks Balladeer for his outlandish position]
[Unblocks Balladeer after then seeing his excellent taste in ‘journalism’]
April 26, 2018 at 12:39 pm
Somerset’s perpetual shortening of the ground name to the CACG on social media feeds really grates. Not only does this present a mental pronunciation stumbling block but it does so while failing to actually name the brand, rendering it pointless. Who’s going to google CACG? No-one, that’s who.
Some more of my favourite slogans:
McAfee – Together is power
Emirates – Hello Tomorrow!
Booking.yeah
Poland – move your imagination
Time Warner – enjoy better
Burger King – Be your way
Rightmove – find your happy
At least advertisers are finally recognising they need something more to sell their brand than someone playing the ukulele while someone else whistles over the top and another person does handclaps or clicks their fingers.
April 26, 2018 at 12:56 pm
Hadn’t seen the McAfee one. That’s a particularly fine example. Togetherness? No? Just go with ‘together’, you dicks. Time Warner and Rightmove also classics of the genre, as is whatever Deliveroo are using at the minute, which instantly annoyed us but which we then almost-as-instantly forgot.
April 26, 2018 at 3:11 pm
‘Memorable Moments’? Evidently not!
Deliveroo felt their ‘identity needed to work a lot harder’. As part of this, they’ve apparently rebranded the kangaroo (rebadged it, you fool!) which surprised me as I’d assumed the logo was meant to represent the two fingers they stick up to such trivial irritations as workers’ rights and fair employment terms.
April 26, 2018 at 3:56 pm
It wasn’t Memorable Moments we were thinking of. It was a wrong-part-of-speech one, but it was so bland and meaningless it was impossible to commit to memory.
Believe in amazing? Discover amazing? Experience incredible?
It was pretty much auto-generated according to the template. You’ll know it when you see it.
April 26, 2018 at 5:27 pm
Eat More Amazing!
Aaaargh.
April 26, 2018 at 5:30 pm
Textbook.
April 26, 2018 at 12:52 pm
There should be more Wes Anderson/Cricket overlap in the world (something something Venn Diagram), it seems like a County Championship game at a seaside out-ground like Colwyn Bay or Blackpool is pretty much as Wes Andersonnish as it gets, no?
April 26, 2018 at 12:56 pm
Depends who’s in it.
April 26, 2018 at 2:22 pm
Bill Murray as umpire, Jeff Goldblum coaches, Schwartzman and L. Wilson open. O. Wilson and A. Huston are middle order. Keitel cleans up and Bruce Willis is the ‘X-factor’. Brody – mystery spinner and Norton – the conventional one. Swinton and Dafoe are the seam bowlers.
April 26, 2018 at 2:26 pm
In that case yes, that’s about as Wes Andersonnish as it gets.
April 26, 2018 at 2:22 pm
IIRC, Emerald is a publisher that specializes in boring stuff no one wants to read. There’s also at least three other companies called Emerald and I think Yorkshire missed a trick in not asking all of them for money.
April 26, 2018 at 7:10 pm
Oy, I’ll have you know that my alter ego theoretically sits on the editorial board of one of those impenetrable Emerald journals that no-one wants to read.
I say “theoretically”, because I have never been asked to edit anything in about 15 years of theoretically being on the editorial board. Which is just as well, because I have never understood any of the articles in that journal, apart from its serialisation of our comedy management novel Clean Business Cuisine:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Clean-Business-Cuisine-Michael-Mainelli-ebook/dp/B00B7LB4P6/
Anyway, how dare YOU say that about Emerald, Fried.
April 26, 2018 at 8:37 pm
I was going to defend myself by saying it’s what I remember from reading a boring article on the YCCC website that probably no one else has read, but they wouldn’t write such a thing about their new sponsors, presumably, and more importantly, why on earth would *I* have read that article?