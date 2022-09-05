The Hundred Finals 2022 match report

3 minute read

Send your match reports to king@kingcricket.co.uk. We’re only really interested in your own experience, so if it’s a professional match, on no account mention the cricket itself. (But if it’s an amateur match, feel free to go into excruciating detail.)

Daisy writes…

The headline picture was actually taken by Ged on a reconnaissance mission to The Hundred at Lord’s that Tuesday. Beautiful sunset that evening, but a tad too much cricket in the photograph.

This finals day we had four different DJs – one from each of the finalist’s grounds. As luck would have it, both of the DJs for the women’s final were women and both of the DJs for the men’s final were men.

There was a sound-off between competing DJs ahead of (and during) each match. This pitted Abbie McCarthy of the Oval Invincibles against Steph Nieuwenhuys of Southern Brave. Ged and I both thought that Steph won that sound off.

Then things got really exciting. I even saw a cameraman spontaneously combust. “Dozens of people, (mostly drummers, cameramen and wicketkeepers), spontaneously combust each year. It’s just not widely reported,” said Ged.

Between matches, we took a stroll, missing Bastille on stage, but we did hear them. It sounded like “dad rock” to us – nowhere near as cool as Jax Jones last year.

On our return, one of the grumpy pair of men in front of us – Ged called them Statler & Waldorf – was whingeing about his wet trousers (goodness knows how), then the same old git got clumped on the head by a passer-by with a bottle of water, kicking off a mini-rant.

I tried not to laugh. Here’s a picture of Ged’s cantankerous old git face for KC readers’ benefit.

Ged has good reason to show that face. He’s just received a card from London Transport and a “shuv it up yer arse” message from the NHS in the post.

Then the men’s match. Rohshan Poyser of the Manchester Originals against Charlie Burley of the Trent Rockets.

On music scene paper, we’d have expected Manchester to win hands down. But Charlie launched sounds with far more energy and danceability than Rohshan. We wondered whether drum ’n’ bass is still an “in-ting”, but still we and others in the pavilion, (mostly under 16s), danced.

Big ups to Charlie for getting a young animated drum ’n’ bass crew up on stage with him. But why weren’t Ged and I invited?