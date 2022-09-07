It’s Harry Brook’s turn at the bar

2 minute read

After one innings victory apiece, the third and final Test between England and South Africa will surely end up either a high-scoring draw or a low-scoring tie. England’s new number five, Harry Brook, would presumably prefer the former as all things being equal that increases the chances he’ll make a few runs.

The “next cab off the rank” analogy is getting quite a few airings this morning, but it’s not one that makes sense to us. Taxi ranks are typically very orderly which means it’s obvious to everyone which vehicle is ‘next’.

Striving for inclusion in a Test cricket team is not like that. It’s more like waiting to be served at a busy UK bar where the queue exists only in the mind of the person or persons pulling the pints. An experienced bar person will have a mental log of the sequence in which everyone arrived at the bar and will serve them in order. An inexperienced bar person will serve whoever’s nearest and piss a lot of people off in the process.

If you’re a customer, you can’t assume you’re dealing with the former, so you need to be conspicuous. But at the same time, you can’t be toooo conspicuous, because then you mark yourself out as kind of a cock which is a great way of getting yourself demoted a few positions. (A semi-furious stare while actually, physically waving bank notes around was a memorable offence back when we worked behind a bar. Literally shouting “Oi!” was another that may be less archaic.)

Harry Brook’s got waiting to be served a pint of Test cricket about right. A blazing innings in The Hundred would be the equivalent of trying to use cash as a lure, but Brook’s conspicuousness has been better calibrated.

He started off by making a noticeable but low key entrance at the 2018 Under-19 World Cup. “There was something about Brook that had stardust on it,” observed our correspondent D Charlton at the time. Since then, he’s consistently kept himself prominent without ever giving the impression of being too attention-seeking.

He’s made high scores in low-scoring county matches, he’s been worth his place in the PSL and the Big Bash League without making it to the IPL, he’s made heaps of first-class runs and he’s made three figures when playing for England Lions.

So what you having, mate? And more importantly, are you going to become a regular?

