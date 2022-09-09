Rain and reign and the annual carry-over Test

< 1 minute read

Is this a thing now? Is the scheduled last Test of each summer forever destined to be played the following year?

We’re jumping the gun here, but there’s at least some sort of a chance we’re going to have to run a Sim Series here, isn’t there?

After first rain and then reign (hat tip, Ged Ladd) prevented play in the third Test between England and South Africa, it doesn’t seem totally beyond the bounds of possibility that they’ll just sack the thing off and maybe play it next year instead. There’s precedent after all.

Such a move would also address the fact that South Africa aren’t due to tour England again any time soon. Why arrange multiple tours when you could just spread the current one out a bit? Maybe play one day a year. It would be fun to revisit England and South Africa teams of years gone by on days four and five in 2026 and 2027.

To give a sense of what that would be like, these would be the teams if England and India were due to play day five of the final Test of the 2018 summer this week. They’re actually weirdly and disappointingly credible. We guess the world moves on way slower than we thought it did.

