How do you stop Harry Brook? We’ll tell you how

There was a moment during the first Test against New Zealand when England’s number five, Harry Brook, boasted a Test average and strike-rate that were both 94. Either of those would be ridiculous. Both is preposterous. Then he got out.

How did Harry Brook get out? We could have told you this in advance. He got out to one of the most consistently lethal deliveries in Test cricket: a 78mph short ball from The Great Neil Wagner.

A bottom edge into the turf bounced up juuust high enough to gently plop on top of a bail.

You’ve been Wagnered.

That was the story of the day really. As England laid into the Kiwi attack with their now customary gusto, Wagner responded the way he always responds: by bouncing the shit out of them for over after over at not much more than medium-pace.

It is truly one of the great methodologies.

Neil Wagner makes no sense.

Neil Wagner is magnificent.

