Why Harry Brook’s six fours in an over was better than six sixes in an over

Well it definitely, definitely wasn’t the wild shits. The first day of England’s first Test in Pakistan since 2005 saw them reach 500 quicker than any Test team ever before. Peak dominance of bat over ball came when Harry Brook hit six fours in one Saud Shakeel over.

We put it to you that six fours in an over is better than six sixes in an over.

Six sixes is showy. Six sixes is making a point.

Six fours is pure cold-blooded murder.

Think of it this way, if you’ve hit five sixes off the first five balls of an over – which is already quite a risky thing to do – you’re pretty much obliged to try and whack the sixth one into the stands. Even if you’re in rare good form, definitely trying to hit a six before you’ve even seen what ball’s being bowled is quite a good way of getting out.

After five fours, you’ve still just about got a choice. And even if you do opt for trying to larrup yet another boundary, it’s not that big a risk. You can still try and keep it on the deck.

Six fours is just pure unapologetic dominance. At the start of Shakeel’s over, Harry Brook was careering along merrily on 60 off 58 balls. By the end of the over, he was on 84 off 64 balls and still hadn’t given Pakistan a sniff of dismissing him.

Sit back and enjoy Harry Brook smashing SIX fours in one over 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZaGw8gxnsU — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) December 1, 2022

As a bowling side, that’s a horrifying thing to have to come to terms with. The batter’s just shunted his rate of scoring up considerably and yet somehow that hasn’t shifted the ‘likelihood of being dismissed’ dial over more than the merest fraction.

Six sixes in an over is a horrific bludgeoning blow to the body. Six fours is an agonising stiletto stab that also brings with it the promise of a great many more stabs to come.

“If only, if only,” Pakistan will be thinking. “If only it had been the wild shits.”

