Carlos Brathwaite v Physics

Carlos Brathwaite (all images via ICC video)

2019 Cricket World Cup, Game 29, New Zealand v West Indies

About 80 per cent of Carlos Brathwaite’s international career has involved impossibly dramatic finishes in world tournaments. We’ve literally no idea what he does the rest of the time.

Carlos has a method in these situations. That method is to have a monumental and colossally effective slog.

It doesn’t all make sense.

This one went for six.

That made sense.

Spoiler alert: this one went for six too.

Again, that made sense.

But then look at this. Look at this classic ‘I’ve just hit a six’ follow-through.

That does not make sense. It was clear at that moment that Carlos Brathwaite was no longer operating in the terrestrial realm.

Now choosing to operate within the celestial realm was a great move from Brathwaite in one respect because it allowed him to hit sixes that would not have been possible under normal physical conditions. However, the flipside was that some other normal, everyday rules about how things work no longer applied either and this is what finally did for him.

Earlier this week, someone – we forget who – dollied a piss-easy catch pretty much directly at Trent Boult.

Boult gently trotted round to gather it and then, at the last moment, completely inexplicably jumped into the air.

The catch was not above Boult. It was about chest height, so jumping meant he had to jab his hands downwards. He deliberately unsteadied himself for the catch. It was demented. It didn’t work. He dropped the ball.

Earlier in the match against the West Indies, he dropped another. Boult has taken some unreal catches in his time, but very occasionally he can also seem like he has lubricated golf balls for hands.

With the West Indies needing just six runs to win, with one wicket remaining, Carlos Brathwaite did what he does best and pongoed the ball towards the boundary.

This is how Trent Boult made contact with the ball.

And this is where he ended up, having successfully caught the ball.

With literally the whole outcome of the match on the line and Brathwaite defying physics, Boult skirted the boundary and caught a cricket ball.

Seeing what had happened, Brathwaite sank to the floor and visibly retreated into hibernation until the next world tournament.