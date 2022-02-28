A cat being selectively indifferent to cricket in conspicuous ways

If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, please send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.
Professor Colin Abernathy writes:
I was going simply to offer this picture of my cat, Sir David Cattenborough, being conspicuously indifferent to Virat Kohli’s 50 in the 3rd Test [v England last summer], on a window ledge in Oakland, California (where we [were] staying)…
… when I came across this picture of said cat being conspicuously interested in the women’s Hundred in Washington, DC (where we live)…
Some hypotheses:
- The women’s Hundred was a resounding success for the ECB’s untapped feline market
- Cats don’t have the attention for Test cricket
- Cats respect Amy Jones as an extremely good cricketer
- Something about the experience of flying across America affects cats’ cricket-format preferences
One comment
England’s apparent XI for the tour match:
1. Crawley
2. AZ Lees
3. Root (cpt)
4. Lawrence
5. Stokes (come on, switch him to #6)
6. Bairstow (come on, switch him to #5)
7. Foakes (wk)
8. Woakes
9. Overton
10. Wood
11. Robinson