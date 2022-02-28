A cat being selectively indifferent to cricket in conspicuous ways

If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, please send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.

Professor Colin Abernathy writes:

I was going simply to offer this picture of my cat, Sir David Cattenborough, being conspicuously indifferent to Virat Kohli’s 50 in the 3rd Test [v England last summer], on a window ledge in Oakland, California (where we [were] staying)…

… when I came across this picture of said cat being conspicuously interested in the women’s Hundred in Washington, DC (where we live)…

Some hypotheses:

The women’s Hundred was a resounding success for the ECB’s untapped feline market

Cats don’t have the attention for Test cricket

Cats respect Amy Jones as an extremely good cricketer

Something about the experience of flying across America affects cats’ cricket-format preferences

