A cat being selectively indifferent to cricket in conspicuous ways

If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, please send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.

Professor Colin Abernathy writes:

I was going simply to offer this picture of my cat, Sir David Cattenborough, being conspicuously indifferent to Virat Kohli’s 50 in the 3rd Test [v England last summer], on a window ledge in Oakland, California (where we [were] staying)…

… when I came across this picture of said cat being conspicuously interested in the women’s Hundred in Washington, DC (where we live)…

Some hypotheses:

  • The women’s Hundred was a resounding success for the ECB’s untapped feline market
  • Cats don’t have the attention for Test cricket
  • Cats respect Amy Jones as an extremely good cricketer
  • Something about the experience of flying across America affects cats’ cricket-format preferences

One comment

  1. England’s apparent XI for the tour match:

    1. Crawley
    2. AZ Lees
    3. Root (cpt)
    4. Lawrence
    5. Stokes (come on, switch him to #6)
    6. Bairstow (come on, switch him to #5)
    7. Foakes (wk)
    8. Woakes
    9. Overton
    10. Wood
    11. Robinson

