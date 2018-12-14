Why are India so keen to keep Ravindra Jadeja in his pigeonhole?

In the lead-up to the second Test in Perth, Ravindra Jadeja spent some quality time with horses. There wasn’t much point practising his cricket because India never seem mad keen on picking him outside India.

It’s true that Jadeja’s bowling average in India (19) is quite a bit better than his bowling average outside India (36), but it’s also true that only 11 of his 39 Tests have been overseas.

Earlier this year we made the case that he should play in England for the very compelling reason that he’s annoying. He played one Test and even if some of his bowling limitations were apparent, he still took seven wickets and hit 86 not out.

Jadeja’s omission in Perth means India don’t have a spinner, so they should lose.