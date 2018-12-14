Why are India so keen to keep Ravindra Jadeja in his pigeonhole?

In the lead-up to the second Test in Perth, Ravindra Jadeja spent some quality time with horses. There wasn’t much point practising his cricket because India never seem mad keen on picking him outside India.
It’s true that Jadeja’s bowling average in India (19) is quite a bit better than his bowling average outside India (36), but it’s also true that only 11 of his 39 Tests have been overseas.
Earlier this year we made the case that he should play in England for the very compelling reason that he’s annoying. He played one Test and even if some of his bowling limitations were apparent, he still took seven wickets and hit 86 not out.
Jadeja’s omission in Perth means India don’t have a spinner, so they should lose.
December 14, 2018 at 9:50 am
When was the last time India played a Test without a ‘front line’ spinner? Has it ever happened?
December 14, 2018 at 10:11 am
I think I read on Cricinfo the other day that this would be the third time in India’s test history and the second time under Dhoni’s captaincy. However I may have imagined this, as only last night I dreamt I’d had a hair cut, and woke up this morning still looking like a scruffy git.
December 14, 2018 at 10:30 am
Well you dreamed that Dhoni was still captain for a start.
December 14, 2018 at 10:49 am
Gah, Kohli. I meant Kohli.
Still haven’t had a haircut though. I WAS right about that.
December 14, 2018 at 9:54 am
India with no spinners, England with 3, I’m so confused.
December 14, 2018 at 8:12 pm
I think they picked Vihari because he’s a better batsman. But he’s hardly anything of a spinner. Ridiculous decision. Still, he got a couple of wickets.
December 15, 2018 at 10:40 pm
India beating Australia while picking the wrong team is pretty funny, though.
December 16, 2018 at 3:28 am
The photo (and England’s selectors) suggest to me that Mark Wood is the imaginary one.