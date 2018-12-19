The angry exchange between Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja basically just ends up comical once it’s been translated

Translations are great. They strip away nuance so that you can venture incorrect opinions on almost any subject.

Midway through the Perth Test, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja fell out about something.

This is Cricinfo’s English translation of their exchange, which was originally in Hindi. Try and work out which word carries the most power.





Ishant: “Don’t wave at me, okay? If you need something…”

Ishant: “He is telling me from behind to go fast.”

Jadeja: “Even I don’t like it. I am also a part of the team. Why are you talking so much?”

Ishant: “Don’t wave at me. Don’t show me your anger. I will take your anger and shove it up your arse.”

Jadeja: “You keep yours to yourself.”

Ishant: “I will shove your anger up your arse.”

Jadeja: “Don’t give me this bullshit.”

Ishant: “You also don’t talk to me.” via ESPNCricinfo



The most powerful word used here is ‘also’. Such a simple and seemingly innocuous word, but just marvel at how it saps all of the obvious aggression out of the exchange.





