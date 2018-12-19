The angry exchange between Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja basically just ends up comical once it’s been translated

Translations are great. They strip away nuance so that you can venture incorrect opinions on almost any subject.
Midway through the Perth Test, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja fell out about something.
This is Cricinfo’s English translation of their exchange, which was originally in Hindi. Try and work out which word carries the most power.
via ESPNCricinfo
Ishant: “Don’t wave at me, okay? If you need something…”
Ishant: “He is telling me from behind to go fast.”
Jadeja: “Even I don’t like it. I am also a part of the team. Why are you talking so much?”
Ishant: “Don’t wave at me. Don’t show me your anger. I will take your anger and shove it up your arse.”
Jadeja: “You keep yours to yourself.”
Ishant: “I will shove your anger up your arse.”
Jadeja: “Don’t give me this bullshit.”
Ishant: “You also don’t talk to me.”
The most powerful word used here is ‘also’. Such a simple and seemingly innocuous word, but just marvel at how it saps all of the obvious aggression out of the exchange.
December 19, 2018 at 2:53 pm
Both are stupid. The whole Indian team sucks, the leader being the Kholi guy. They need to remove their beards.
December 19, 2018 at 2:57 pm
December 19, 2018 at 3:00 pm
I was quite entertained that Cricinfo primly starred out “B******t” but was quite happy including “Arse” in all its taboo glory.
December 19, 2018 at 3:48 pm
Pretty clear where Cricinfo draws ‘the line’.
December 19, 2018 at 8:10 pm
It can be worse.
Look at the exchanges between our parliamentary so-called leaders in the Commons today.
Constitutional and economic crisis? Pah – let’s just bicker like an infantile version of a student union debate.
December 19, 2018 at 9:26 pm
At school we learnt the phrase “Je te pisse en zig-zags à la raie du cul”
Literally “I piss in zigzags down your arse crack”
Sadly I’ve never been presented with the opportunity to use it.