Rohit Sharma’s hat was the real victim when Sarfaraz Khan was run out because Ravindra Jadeja was so keen to get off 99

Run-outs are always dramatic, but doubly so when the batter’s on 99. That unignorable need for a single just brings a whole new dimension to the drama. The burning desire to get another run to get you to 100 can even result in collateral damage, like the loss of your batting partner or the brutal mistreatment of Rohit Sharma’s hat.

As we said in our feature on Mike Atherton being run out for 99, all tremendously memorable run-outs start with a ‘yes’.

It’s the yeses that get you.

Ravindra Jadeja was facing on 99. At the other end, Sarfaraz Khan was on 62 off 66 balls on debut and batting like what he is: a guy who averages 70 in first-class cricket.

Jadeja knocked the ball towards Mark Wood at mid-on and, with joyous yeses monopolising his thoughts, made one of those his opening offer before actual reality reshaped his position and he switched to a ‘no’.

Having already obeyed the ‘yes’, Sarfaraz modified his course of action in light of the ‘no’, but couldn’t get back before Mark Wood had engaged his laser targeting system and twatted a stump out of the ground.

England celebrated. Jadeja and Sarfaraz traded open-palmed gestures of sadness and lament.

At this point TNT’s coverage cut to a very wonderful thing: Rohit Sharma doing a cartoonish angry hat throw.

The cartoonish angry hat throw is a timeless TV cliché, but we honestly don’t know if we’ve ever seen a real life human being execute one in earnest before.

And this one was pretty textbook. Rohit – frustrated, exasperated – reflexively whipped his cap off his head and flung it at the ground in fury.

We swear he was only a whisker away from jumping up and down on it like that moon redneck from Futurama who does just that on his helmet before suddenly realising he no longer has a source of breathable air.

In many ways Sarfaraz Khan was the most obvious victim of this incident, but at least he was involved; at least he had some sort of a say in what transpired. At least he wasn’t just casually sitting there, minding his own business, only for someone to drive him into the ground with all their might.

Poor Rohit Sharma’s hat.

