Twice today we’ve heard that John Campbell’s nickname is Cannonball

John Campbell (via Sky Sports)

That’s often enough for it to be a fact, isn’t it? As a journalist, we consider the second instance corroboration.

The word Cannonball initially makes us think of three things.

  1. Ron Burgundy
  2. The Cannonball Run (which we thought was the greatest film ever for about a week and a half when we were around ten)
  3. The Breeders (And absolutely, absolutely not Damien Rice. We had no idea that awful song was called Cannonball until we were looking for the Breeders just now)

Let’s try and weigh up whether Cannonball is an appropriate nickname for John Campbell.

We reckon there’s two main elements to this: (1) the imagery and (2) the sound of the word.

We’ve no huge issue with the imagery. Cannonballs are round and destructive, so John Campbell ticks one of those boxes.

Sound-of-the-word-wise, we’re a little less happy. ‘Campbell’ sounds a bit like ‘Cannonball’ so you can see how this might come about, but we really can’t get past that M thing.

When we think about the word Cannonball in reference to John Campbell, we instead hear the word ‘Cammomball’ in our mind’s ear. This sounds like nothing so much as the bastard offspring of a Camembert and a Babybel.

Also – and regular readers of this website will be well aware of this – the correct pronunciation of Campbell is surely ‘Cam Bell’ (even if the person in question is not a “bottle-less get”).

In conclusion, Cannonball is an okay-but-not-great nickname for John Campbell.

Similar deliveries:

  1. The Periodic Table of Cricket by John Stern – book review
  2. Brian Close hadn’t heard of flinching
  3. John Howard ICC vice-presidency bid – Mani reacts

February 20, 2019 / / 4 appeals

West Indies

Previous post
Books to read at the cricket? The Price of Fish by Ian Harris and Michael Mainelli

Stop, stop. Wait a minute.


Why don't you...


Get our articles by email


Follow us on Twitter


Follow us on Facebook

4 Appeals

  1. Ged Ladd

    February 20, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    In a world where some people think it is acceptable to use nicknames such as Rooty, Broady, Woody, Stokesy, Woakesy, Foakesy…

    …Cannonball is OK.

    And in a world where processed cheese is ubiquitous, the bastard offspring of a Camembert and a Babybel is really quite an attractive prospect.

    There is at least one Camembert brand, Le Rustique, which comes in little wrapped portions a bit like Babybels, so I’m afraid you can’t patent that idea, KC.

    But I am wondering whether one of your regular, witty contributors should henceforward be known by the nickname, CamemBert.

    Reply
  2. Sam

    February 20, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    You bottleless get, Campbell. You dick head.

    Reply
    • Ged Ladd

      February 20, 2019 at 11:44 pm

      Thanks for tweaking my memory, Sam. Thanks for the link, KC.

      That vid is a gift that (once every few years) keeps on giving.

      Di-a-bollock-al.

      Meanwhile…

      …shuv-it up yer arse, West Indies. England is the best ODI side in’t whole world.

      Reply
  3. A P Webster

    February 20, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    O, KC, I know you’re a real Cuckoo…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent Posts

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2019 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑