Twice today we’ve heard that John Campbell’s nickname is Cannonball

John Campbell (via Sky Sports)

That’s often enough for it to be a fact, isn’t it? As a journalist, we consider the second instance corroboration.

The word Cannonball initially makes us think of three things.

Ron Burgundy The Cannonball Run (which we thought was the greatest film ever for about a week and a half when we were around ten) The Breeders (And absolutely, absolutely not Damien Rice. We had no idea that awful song was called Cannonball until we were looking for the Breeders just now)

Let’s try and weigh up whether Cannonball is an appropriate nickname for John Campbell.

We reckon there’s two main elements to this: (1) the imagery and (2) the sound of the word.

We’ve no huge issue with the imagery. Cannonballs are round and destructive, so John Campbell ticks one of those boxes.

Sound-of-the-word-wise, we’re a little less happy. ‘Campbell’ sounds a bit like ‘Cannonball’ so you can see how this might come about, but we really can’t get past that M thing.

When we think about the word Cannonball in reference to John Campbell, we instead hear the word ‘Cammomball’ in our mind’s ear. This sounds like nothing so much as the bastard offspring of a Camembert and a Babybel.

Also – and regular readers of this website will be well aware of this – the correct pronunciation of Campbell is surely ‘Cam Bell’ (even if the person in question is not a “bottle-less get”).

In conclusion, Cannonball is an okay-but-not-great nickname for John Campbell.