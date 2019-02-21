Chris Gayle has always played catch-up. A batsman with a capacity to score quicker than most, he has often taken the time to play himself in before engaging his core to spectator-peppering effect.
But just as his personality often seems to have descended into self-parody these days, so has his batting. The slow start has become slower and the catching up even more necessarily urgent.
People say that this is okay so long as he does catch up. But does he? In this match he hit 12 sixes and still only scored at a run a ball.
That’s no mean feat. Gayle hit 72 runs in sixes and still managed to score slower than Joe Root, who made a hundred in the very same match without clearing the boundary even once.
Gayle played out 64 dot balls in that innings of 135. Jason Roy’s hundred came off 65 balls.
People say that the risk with Gayle’s approach is that he wastes a load of deliveries playing himself in and then gets out – but there’s a point at which playing yourself in becomes inefficient no matter what happens next.
England, in contrast, start hitting early and keep on hitting throughout the innings. In a flat pitch how-many-runs-can-you-possibly-score situation, this gives them a crucial edge.
And if they’re chasing, they can actually ease off a bit later on – as you can see from this run-rate chart from Cricinfo.
As we’ve written before, sixes hit late in an innings can often bring the shadow of two more that weren’t hit earlier on.
Gayle hits a lot of mid-to-late innings sixes and we’d argue that this only really succeeds in better highlighting what he isn’t doing earlier on.
A 110-metre six is still only a six, while a dot ball is always a dot ball. Chris Gayle is not a very efficient batsman any more.
February 21, 2019 at 9:46 am
No-one would describe Chris Gayle as “Fatty Batter” but, a few days ago, I did spot the real Fatty Batter as it happens:
http://ianlouisharris.com/2019/02/16/eden-by-hannah-patterson-hampstead-theatre-downstairs-16-february-2019/
February 21, 2019 at 10:49 am
I also thought: how many run runs (as it were) did Gayle leave on the field yesterday, both as striker and non-striker?
He barely tried to convert ones into twos and must’ve missed at least 10 runs in this way. He didn’t take many quick singles and perhaps he also failed to convert some twos into threes. Maybe he caused the West Indies to miss out on 15-20 runs.
If you factor these missed runs out of his score—maybe that’s not very fair—his run rate would be well below 100. In any case, a 125 ball innings @ SR90 isn’t much help to the West Indies when England looked like they could’ve cruised to 400.
February 21, 2019 at 11:03 am
Kiwi ex cricketer in Pontins shock
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-bristol-47312662
Perhaps in the post IPL era, in a decade’s time we’ll be getting unlikely retired cricketer eyewitness reports of calamitous incidents at luxury Maldives retreats…
February 21, 2019 at 12:10 pm
Former West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle has been injured by a faulty table umbrella at a Haven Holidays caravan site in Essex. “It just collapsed on him as he was putting it up,” said one shocked bystander, “I think he got his finger caught in the mechanism as it came down.”
“Nasty,” she added.
A spokesperson for Haven Holidays said that they had already started and finished a thorough investigation. “The problem was he took too long in getting going,” said the spokesperson, “like twenty-five minutes or so, and all the while his hand was in danger. Then a gust of wind caused it to fold up on him. The pillock.”
A spokesperson for West Indies cricket said that this assessment was entirely in line with their own view, carried out over twenty years or so.