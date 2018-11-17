Keaton Jennings has become shit-hot at dropping catches

Keaton Jennings parries (all images via Sky Sports)

Earlier this year, Keaton Jennings failed to catch Virat Kohli and it was one of the greatest misses we’ve ever seen. Today he failed to catch Dimuth Karunaratne and it was also of the greatest misses we’ve ever seen but in a wholly different way.

Here’s how it played out.

Step one: Keaton Jennings sets off to try and take a chance that doesn’t yet exist

Step two: The chance becomes an actual thing that exists in reality and Keaton Jennings tries to snaffle it

Step three: Keaton Jennings fails to snaffle it. The ball hits his hand so hard it actually bounces off towards Ben Foakes

Step four: Ben Foakes snaffles it

Step five: Keaton Jennings justifiably raises his pan-hands to the skies to celebrate creating a wicket out of nowhere like some kind of all-seeing short-leg deity

Similar deliveries:

  1. Keaton Jennings has a secret and he doesn’t want anyone reliant on free-to-air cricket coverage to uncover it
  2. How to leave an in-swinger by Keaton Jennings
  3. When Virat Kohli edged to Keaton Jennings – a breakdown of the finest missed catch you’ll ever see

November 17, 2018 / / 2 appeals

England cricket news, Sri Lanka

Previous post
Does sweeping damn near everything actually work?

YO!


Don't miss out...


Get our articles by email


Follow us on Twitter


Follow us on Facebook

2 Appeals

  1. John

    November 17, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Shades of Gower and Gatting* there. Only completely different.

    *English fielders from the 80s may differ.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Recent Posts

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2018 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑