Keaton Jennings has become shit-hot at dropping catches

Earlier this year, Keaton Jennings failed to catch Virat Kohli and it was one of the greatest misses we’ve ever seen. Today he failed to catch Dimuth Karunaratne and it was also of the greatest misses we’ve ever seen but in a wholly different way.

Here’s how it played out.

Step one: Keaton Jennings sets off to try and take a chance that doesn’t yet exist

Step two: The chance becomes an actual thing that exists in reality and Keaton Jennings tries to snaffle it

Step three: Keaton Jennings fails to snaffle it. The ball hits his hand so hard it actually bounces off towards Ben Foakes

Step four: Ben Foakes snaffles it

Step five: Keaton Jennings justifiably raises his pan-hands to the skies to celebrate creating a wicket out of nowhere like some kind of all-seeing short-leg deity