Keaton Jennings has a secret and he doesn’t want anyone reliant on free-to-air cricket coverage to uncover it

Keaton Jennings is messing with you. And by ‘you’ we mean the Channel 5 highlights crowd.
There seem to be two Keaton Jennings. It’s quite possible that each of them is a Keaton Jenning and that he’s been hiding his plurality in plain sight this whole time.
Keaton Jenning 1.0
This is the better known of the two Keaton Jennings. It is the one that plays Test cricket in England. Keaton Jenning 1.0 is an ungainly thing; an awkwardly-constructed Meccano robot with stiff joints and a wooden brain.
Bowl Keaton Jenning 1.0 an in-swinger and it will inexplicably decline to use its bat and react to the LBW appeal by falling over.
Edge to Keaton Jenning 1.0 in the field and the ball will miraculously pass straight through it.
Keaton Jenning 1.0 is a liability and should in no way be anywhere near the England Test cricket team. In 10 Tests it has never made a fifty and averages 17.72.
Keaton Jenning 2.0
This Keaton Jenning only gets wheeled out when it’s hot and humid. Despite a handful of visual similarities, it has little in common with Keaton Jenning 1.0 once it is actually put to use.
Keaton Jenning 2.0 is a sweeping and reverse-sweeping machine. It simply does not miss. In three Tests in India and Sri Lanka, it has made two hundreds and a fifty and averages 71.80.
What’s interesting is that no-one reliant on free-to-air coverage of Test cricket has ever actually seen Keaton Jenning 2.0. They are entirely oblivious to its existence and, come next summer, no matter what it achieves in the coming months, they will remain oblivious to its existence.
When the first Ashes Test gets underway and Keaton Jenning 1.0 inexplicably leaves a straight one, English cricket fandom will instantly say: “Why do they keep picking this clown?”
November 8, 2018 at 12:48 pm
A wooden spoon?
November 8, 2018 at 1:43 pm
Perhaps Jennings 1.0 faces deliveries like this one:
http://www.bcci.tv/videos/id/7047/switch-bowling-whats-that
November 8, 2018 at 2:01 pm
November 8, 2018 at 8:36 pm
Spin bowling?
November 8, 2018 at 1:45 pm
It’s weird how Jennings will play next summer on the strength of this innings, but Jack Leach will not regardless of how many wickets he takes.
Why aren’t ‘horses for courses’ batsmen a thing?
November 8, 2018 at 2:10 pm
I’d say Leach has a chance of keeping his place for the home tests if he bowls well all winter. If Moeen bats poorly his bowling usually deteriorates as well so he’ll be out of the side; if he bats well he’ll stay at 3 and there’ll be room for four bowlers + Moeen + Stokes. In that scenario unless it’s a seamers paradise I’d expect one of Leach or Rashid to play.
November 8, 2018 at 1:54 pm
Keaton Winnings.
*Takes victory sip. Realises tea has already been drunk.*
November 8, 2018 at 2:08 pm
Keaton A-century-every-3-in-Asia-but-overall every ten–nings
Doffs cap
November 8, 2018 at 2:18 pm
In England: Beaten Jennings.
In Asia: Keep-on Jennings.
November 8, 2018 at 2:38 pm
key-TON Jennings
November 8, 2018 at 3:23 pm
Anthony Buckeridge turns in his grave.
November 8, 2018 at 3:45 pm
Looks like we’re Keepin’ Jennings
November 8, 2018 at 3:49 pm
Sadly for him, Keepin’ Jennings would be very low down the glovemen pecking order.
November 8, 2018 at 5:28 pm
Keaton
‘Mouse-in-the-house
but
dominant-in-the-subcontinent’
Jennings
November 8, 2018 at 8:30 pm
Yes, horses for courses for the whole team. Solves the resting/rotating/ too much cricket/ no long break for England problem at the same time.
November 9, 2018 at 1:11 am
i do not think it is fair to keep comparing england batsmen to horses
england batsmen are not horses
hooves are not for bat-holding, hooves are for horse-conveyancing and glue-making
keaton jennings is more like an iguana
bring the right iguana for the brouhaha
there are iguanas that like facing spin bowling in stereotypically subcontinental cauldrons, there are iguanas that love a green top, there are iguanas that just want to sit on a rock in the sun all day
never pick the iguana that wants to sit on a hot rock all day