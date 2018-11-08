Keaton Jennings has a secret and he doesn’t want anyone reliant on free-to-air cricket coverage to uncover it

Keaton Jennings (via Channel 5)

Keaton Jennings is messing with you. And by ‘you’ we mean the Channel 5 highlights crowd.

There seem to be two Keaton Jennings. It’s quite possible that each of them is a Keaton Jenning and that he’s been hiding his plurality in plain sight this whole time.

Keaton Jenning 1.0

This is the better known of the two Keaton Jennings. It is the one that plays Test cricket in England. Keaton Jenning 1.0 is an ungainly thing; an awkwardly-constructed Meccano robot with stiff joints and a wooden brain.

Bowl Keaton Jenning 1.0 an in-swinger and it will inexplicably decline to use its bat and react to the LBW appeal by falling over.

Edge to Keaton Jenning 1.0 in the field and the ball will miraculously pass straight through it.

Keaton Jenning 1.0 is a liability and should in no way be anywhere near the England Test cricket team. In 10 Tests it has never made a fifty and averages 17.72.

Keaton Jenning 2.0

This Keaton Jenning only gets wheeled out when it’s hot and humid. Despite a handful of visual similarities, it has little in common with Keaton Jenning 1.0 once it is actually put to use.

Keaton Jenning 2.0 is a sweeping and reverse-sweeping machine. It simply does not miss. In three Tests in India and Sri Lanka, it has made two hundreds and a fifty and averages 71.80.

What’s interesting is that no-one reliant on free-to-air coverage of Test cricket has ever actually seen Keaton Jenning 2.0. They are entirely oblivious to its existence and, come next summer, no matter what it achieves in the coming months, they will remain oblivious to its existence.

When the first Ashes Test gets underway and Keaton Jenning 1.0 inexplicably leaves a straight one, English cricket fandom will instantly say: “Why do they keep picking this clown?”

Similar deliveries:

  1. Keaton Jennings: first look in Test cricket
  2. Why Keaton Jennings’ Test debut is also great news for Jason Roy
  3. How to leave an in-swinger by Keaton Jennings

November 8, 2018 / / 16 appeals

England cricket news

Previous post
Sam Curran was England’s second-choice pace bowler for this Test match and that seems pretty significant

YO!


Don't miss out...


Get our articles by email


Follow us on Twitter


Follow us on Facebook

16 Appeals

  1. Marees

    November 8, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    A wooden spoon?

    Reply
  2. Deep Cower

    November 8, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    Perhaps Jennings 1.0 faces deliveries like this one:

    http://www.bcci.tv/videos/id/7047/switch-bowling-whats-that

    Reply
  3. Howe

    November 8, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    It’s weird how Jennings will play next summer on the strength of this innings, but Jack Leach will not regardless of how many wickets he takes.

    Why aren’t ‘horses for courses’ batsmen a thing?

    Reply
    • Alphamonkey

      November 8, 2018 at 2:10 pm

      I’d say Leach has a chance of keeping his place for the home tests if he bowls well all winter. If Moeen bats poorly his bowling usually deteriorates as well so he’ll be out of the side; if he bats well he’ll stay at 3 and there’ll be room for four bowlers + Moeen + Stokes. In that scenario unless it’s a seamers paradise I’d expect one of Leach or Rashid to play.

      Reply
  4. sam

    November 8, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Keaton Winnings.

    *Takes victory sip. Realises tea has already been drunk.*

    Reply
  5. Jill

    November 8, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Yes, horses for courses for the whole team. Solves the resting/rotating/ too much cricket/ no long break for England problem at the same time.

    Reply
    • Bail-out

      November 9, 2018 at 1:11 am

      i do not think it is fair to keep comparing england batsmen to horses

      england batsmen are not horses

      hooves are not for bat-holding, hooves are for horse-conveyancing and glue-making

      keaton jennings is more like an iguana

      bring the right iguana for the brouhaha

      there are iguanas that like facing spin bowling in stereotypically subcontinental cauldrons, there are iguanas that love a green top, there are iguanas that just want to sit on a rock in the sun all day

      never pick the iguana that wants to sit on a hot rock all day

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Recent Posts

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2018 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑