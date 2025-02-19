Pakistan park pointlessly to pass passive powerplay

< 1 minute read

Pakistan have looked back on the 1999 World Cup, when hosts England were famously knocked out before the official tournament song was released, and thought to themselves, “Surely we can improve on that.”

Two balls into the first match of the Champions Trophy, Fakhar Zaman was injured. His subsequent time off the field meant he wasn’t allowed to open when Pakistan made a start on chasing New Zealand’s 320-5. We’re still not sure anyone opened in his place.

After 9.5 overs, Pakistan had trickled their way to 22-1.

Having made 3 off 13 balls, Mohammad Rizwan decided it was finally time to play a shot. For some reason he saw fit to play that shot near Glenn Phillips.

Not a great move. Glenn Phillips has got previous for this kind of thing.

That left the home team 22-2 after the supposed powerplay. Fakhar then came out and looked very injured. With only one more home game and an away trip to Dubai for the India game, their home tournament already looks kind of done.

It’s Pakistan though. There’s always that. Although are we wrong or does it not feel like their innate Pakistannery applies quite so often these days?

