Slog of the Day: George Munsey v West Indies

T20 is a bit too complicated for us these days, so we’re instead celebrating one of cricket’s oldest and simplest pleasures via our Slog of the Day feature.

George Munsey faced the first and last ball of Scotland’s innings against the West Indies. His 66 not out helped his team to 160-5 and the Windies were then bowled out for 118.

It wasn’t a great day for batting, so Munsey stood out, playing all manner of clips, drives, ramps and wallops with exquisite timing.

It was a really controlled knock. Or at least it was until the last ball of the innings when he stepped in front of his stumps and unfurled a great flat-footed diagonal-bat mow. And why not? That’s what the last ball of a limited overs innings is for, after all. He was duly rewarded with a filthy edged four down to fine leg.

Top slog, George Munsey.

Well played, Scotland.

