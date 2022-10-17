Slog of the Day: JJ Smit v Sri Lanka

2 minute read

Given that modern media coverage of T20 cricket tends to revolve around intelligent and enlightening dissection of complex data, we figure there’s a niche for celebrating one of the format’s more straightforward features: the slog.

We get very irritated when people dismiss T20 as “just slogging” because there are strategies, tactics, stories and nuance just the same as there are in the other formats. It’s all cricket, as we so often say.

At the same time, T20 definitely does feature slogging. Quite a bit of slogging. A greater density of slogging really, if we’re honest.

And you know what? Slogging’s great. In a world increasingly shaped by cold, hard, statistical analysis, a batter getting their front foot out of the way so that they can really try and properly twat it with all their might is a beautiful thing indeed.

There’s a purity about slogging. It’s so simple and easy to identify with. Just have a ruddy great heave. Maybe you’ll miss it completely, maybe you’ll land it in on a vehicle outside the ground. Who knows? Just have a go. See what happens.

The ICC being the ICC, the T20 World Cup has secretly got underway under cover of a parallel spread of fixtures billed as T20 World Cup warm-ups.

The first actual proper match was between Namibia and Sri Lanka and rather delightfully, Namibia won. In honour of their achievement, we have decided that the inaugural Slog of the Day should be JJ Smit’s 94m effort off Pramod Madushan (whose name really does feel like it is very definitely an anagram of something, but we don’t know what).

Two things made this a very excellent slog. Firstly, it went to the home of the slog, cow corner. Secondly, it went to cow corner even though it was bowled wide of off stump. That was thanks to the kind of classic slog reasoning that can seem kind of dumb but which is actually quite often correct: ‘It’s a slower ball so I’ll muller it to cow corner’.

Top slog, JJ Smit.

Well played, Namibia.

