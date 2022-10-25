Slog of the Day: Marcus Stoinis v Sri Lanka

< 1 minute read

We’re not sure this feature is really capturing the imagination, but we didn’t get where we are today by allowing complete-lack-of-reader-interest to shape our editorial decisions. If nothing else, picking Marcus Stoinis provides us with an opportunity to remind you how he and Adam Zampa are pissing away the great legacy of David Boon.

Maybe it was the caffeine that fuelled Stoinis today. He emerged with Australia needing 61 from 42 balls and promptly hit 59 not out off 18 to win the game and also significantly improve his team’s net run rate after New Zealand had butchered them in their first match.

Speaking afterwards, he revealed that he had been batting according to a devilish plan he’d hatched.

“Once I got in, the plan was to keep going,” he said.

Bad move, Stoin, letting everyone else in on your secret.

There were six sixes, but we’re picking the one that took him to 50 because it was just horrible cricket all round. Straight sixes are widely considered to be a little more classy than a leg-side wallop, but when it’s a filthy full-bunger and the batter’s defaulting to the long handle, the exact direction the ball travels isn’t going to add a sheen of sophistication.

Even the commentary was dumb; a staccato spew of bland: “Full toss. Stoinis. Stands. Delivers. Six.”

Top slogging, Marcus Stoinis.

Well played, Australia.

