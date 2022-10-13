Shane Watson’s legendary front pad, the worst piece of cricket in Test history + more

< 1 minute read

Episode two of the 2013 Ridiculous Ashes has gone up this week. It focuses on the second Test, which England won by a long, long way going by conventional cricket metrics, but which featured a strong showing from the tourists in ridiculous terms. We’ve a couple of videos to share with you relating to two of the nominations.

First of all, the 2013 Ashes was, in many ways, the zenith of Shane Watson’s LBW-after-a-pointless-review career.

During the episode, we reference Geoff Lemon’s classic Hey Shane Watson! video that resulted from the great man’s legwork in this match. That is still well worth a watch.

Secondly, we’d like to remind you of another LBW; a dismissal that Graeme Swann called “the worst piece of cricket in Test history.”

Here’s the footage. You’ll note that Swann was the bowler responsible – although kudos to Chris Rogers for making the most of the filth that was served up to him.

You can listen to the episode here. You’ll also find episode one (featuring Pat Cummins) on that page, as well as links to the Ridiculous Ashes feeds on various podcast things.

