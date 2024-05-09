The diet of a professional cricketer, then and now

2 minute read

Sports Dietitians Australia recommends that a cricketer eats, “a nutrient-dense base of real foods including wholegrains, fruit, vegetables, dairy products, lean proteins and vegetarian alternatives.” This advice is sufficiently sound and boring that you could probably have guessed it yourself.

Early in legendary 1976 Paris-Roubaix documentary, A Sunday in Hell, we see the Brooklyn team fuelling before the race. The narrator confidently informs us: “A rare steak is a good breakfast for what lies ahead.”

Contemporary cycling nutritionists disagree. These days a cyclist’s pre-race breakfast is rather more carb heavy: oats, toast, oats, rice, oats, bananas, oats, pancakes or oats. They might have a bit of omelette. Probably not rare steak. But definitely oats.

We all know that sports nutrition has evolved. No longer do footballers quaff a pint of full fat milk at half-time (although according to Mark Wood, this remains Ben Stokes’ favourite tipple). But let’s be frank: refrigerated toasties aside, food habits were more interesting back in the day, precisely because they were so much less scientific.

That’s the theme of a series of adverts videos produced by the Rajasthan Royals this season, wherein Kumar Sangakkara and Shane Bond compare then and now.

They’re actually disappointingly light on detail, but we did find two highlights:

Sangakkara says that at the end of his first Test series, it was Arjuna Ranatunga’s final Test, which meant he was given “the freedom to order whatever he wanted” for lunch – and so the whole Sri Lanka team had a massive Chinese banquet, right in the middle of a day’s play. Bond says he remembers going to Zimbabwe “when there was no food” and New Zealand team-mate Craig McMillan apparently bought “a box of flakes and a tray of diet coke” from the shop and just ate that. It’s striking to our British ears that Bond doesn’t say ‘cornflakes’, just ‘flakes’ and that imprecision is funny to us. (It’s not clear how McMillan’s scurvy was later treated.)

The videos have been produced to promote a food service that largely seems to revolve around houmous. Sangakkara also says the word “millet” more times than any human has previously said it.

We’re pretty sure one of you isn’t signed up for the email. Please will that person immediately sort that out.