Simple question.

Regular King Cricket contributor, Sam, spotted this in a pub in Ilsington, Devon.

He does not know what it is.

We do not know what it is.

Is The Wonky Bail purely the name of the award? Do you receive The Wonky Bail for exceptional achievement in some unspecified field?

Or is the award given to the person who possesses the wonkiest bail? And if so, what does that mean?

Does the pub hand out the award or has the pub received the award?

What is The Wonky Bail Award?

