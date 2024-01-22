Forget Virat Kohli and Harry Brook’s absences for personal reasons – the truly sensational news at the start of this India tour is about Ben Stokes

3 minute read

Some pretty big news has broken since England (finally) touched down in India for their five-Test series. It’s not Virat Kohli missing the first two games for personal reasons. It’s not Harry Brook missing (probably, maybe) the whole series, also for personal reasons. It’s to do with Ben Stokes.

We hope everything’s all right with Kohli and Brook – which is a pretty dumb thing to say, because obviously it’s not. It’s never nice to see players miss matches for personal reasons.

If anything, we’d like to see more players sit games out for professional reasons. It would be quite refreshing to hear a player say, “I just don’t fancy it. I think I’d get a hammering and I’m not sure my reputation would recover,” or, “I’m pretty confident I’d get found out against spin, so I’m basically just going to hide. I’ll probably reemerge when I can sniff a flat pitch again.”

Kohli and Brook are also two of the most interesting batters in the world, so they’re really big losses. There is however far bigger news than the fact neither will be playing in the first Test on Thursday.

We are referring, of course, to Ben Stokes supposedly looking like a greyhound.

Just as a little aide memoire, that’s Ben Stokes at the top of the page. Scroll back up and have another look, just to refresh your memory.

And for those of you who don’t know what one looks like… this…

… is a greyhound.

We were going to do a little side-by-side image so that you could more easily compare and contrast, but after first looking at first Ben Stokes and then the greyhound, we concluded this wasn’t really a ‘spot the difference’ scenario.

Despite this, speaking about England’s Test captain yesterday, Brendon McCullum claimed – and this is a direct quote – “He looks like a greyhound.”

The comment appeared to be some sort of comment on Stokes’ fitness after knee surgery. Stokes is, apparently, “running around” and greyhounds can also run, so that appears to be the big similarity.

Someone should tell McCullum that despite their reputation, greyhounds actually do very little running because they get tired quite quickly and have to go and have a long lie down.

There are other similarities though. Like Stokes, greyhounds cannot bowl fast-medium. Were one to be named England captain for a five-Test tour of India, it too would have to lean heavily on Joe Root’s part-time off-spin to make up for its own inability to contribute with the ball.

Some other similarities between Ben Stokes and greyhounds

Lack an undercoat and are thus less likely to trigger dog allergies in humans

Big heart (Literally for greyhounds. Metaphorically for Stokes (but possibly also literally – who knows?))

Bigger than a lot of dogs – over 75cm tall at the withers

Not mentioned in several of Shakespeare’s plays

Did not die at the Battle of the Little Bighorn

