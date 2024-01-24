“I hear you’re an opening bowler now, Jack. How did you get interested in that type of thing?”

2 minute read

Doing your cricket things slightly earlier in the match is all the rage this month. Steve Smith’s become an opening batter. Jack Leach (or Rehan Ahmed or Tom Hartley or Joe Root) has become an opening bowler.

England have picked just one quick bowler, Mark Wood, for the first Test against India in Hyderabad. There is much talk about whether a man of Wood’s physical history can possibly shoulder the fast bowling burden alone. Mulder reckons it won’t be that heavy a burden.

It’s not uncommon for seam bowlers to find themselves bit-part players on Indian surfaces. For every long innings when a pair of quicks only got through eight overs each, there were five or six overs with the new ball where it was dawning on the bowling side that they’d made a huge mistake.

So why even go through that palaver? Why piss about? Why not just go straight to Jack Leach (or Rehan Ahmed or Tom Hartley or Joe Root)?

If nothing else, everyone loves Jack Leach. Why delay? To hell with the breadsticks and olives! Bring us the wood-fired pizza!

Such a move also accelerates the journey to that other magnificent destination: the part-time bowler.

The obvious tragedy for this Test match is that Harry Brook has gone home for personal reasons and therefore won’t get the opportunity to wow us with his pure, scintillating, part-time military-medium.

A less obvious but greater tragedy is that his replacement in the squad hasn’t made the team. Here is a very important article about the three best parts of Dan Lawrence’s bowling action in escalating order of greatness.

Nevertheless, the very nature of part-time bowling is that it is built on absences and desperation. That means this could be a very exciting Test match for England.

England’s part-time bowling options for the first Test

Zak Crawley , off-spin: 0-33 from 11 first-class overs and 0-17 from two List A overs

, off-spin: 0-33 from 11 first-class overs and 0-17 from two List A overs Ben Duckett , off-spin: 2-99 from 25 first-class overs

, off-spin: 2-99 from 25 first-class overs Ollie Pope , unknown bowling style, but most likely generic medium-pace dobble: 0-10 from one first-class over

, unknown bowling style, but most likely generic medium-pace dobble: 0-10 from one first-class over Jonny Bairstow , medium-dobble: 0-1 from one first-class over

, medium-dobble: 0-1 from one first-class over Ben Foakes (why not?), probably dobble again: 0-6 from one first-class over

We’re sure you’ll agree, the prospect of potentially dipping into the above at some point in the next few days is absolutely mouth-watering.