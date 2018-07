When we wrote about what it’s like to be Virat Kohli, we didn’t for one minute think that there would be any overlap with what it’s like to be Mike Gatting.

Turns out there is. Virat Kohli and Mike Gatting both do a thing where they make an astonished face after being bowled by a leg-spinner.

Here’s Kohli’s ‘I’ve just been bowled by Adil Rashid’ face.