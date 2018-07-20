We made up a word and Wisden published it

The word is ‘schedusfaction’ and it means ‘satisfaction with the scheduling of a cricket tour’. We didn’t realise the world had use for such a word until this summer.
England are about to play a Test series against India. You may be aware of this and that might be because the two teams have already warmed up by playing each other in progressively longer formats.
This arrangement – limited overs first – is great for the narrative of the tour. It means the Test stories have a head start and you don’t have to go through quite so much of that time-consuming character development stuff.
July 20, 2018 at 1:35 pm
“Satisduling” surely reads and sounds better as English?
July 20, 2018 at 3:21 pm
schedusfaction sounds like a German word, schadunfaction ?
July 20, 2018 at 3:32 pm
Schadenfaction: not quite “pleasure” as a result of another’s misfortune, but a lesser sensation of being mildly content or replete.
Meanwhile “schedusfaction” might be the thing that Mick Jagger is unable to get (if we accept that his double negative is intended to mean the negative), once his teeth have started to rot away and his singing becomes correspondingly slurrey.
July 20, 2018 at 2:33 pm
Wow! A word inventor! Like Shakespeare, or Wee Jimmy Krankee.
I wish I could invent a word, but I fear I am nowhere near fulsimulent enough.
July 20, 2018 at 7:12 pm
Sounds like a splinter group of the Baader-Meinhof Gang,
July 20, 2018 at 8:50 pm
There should be plenty of reblognition for today’s effort.
July 21, 2018 at 8:29 am
What an eloquacious lot we all are,