Where will Gautam Gambhir take India next?

A 3-1 defeat in Australia is no catastrophe really, but that isn’t to say India didn’t experience catastrophic moments. In fact looking back, it could have been a real horror show if it weren’t for Jasprit Bumrah. At times like this, we tend to wonder how the captain will respond – except in this case the captain became a living, breathing catastrophic moment and dropped himself. All eyes on the coach instead then…
Viewed from the outside, Gautam Gambhir seemed a funny appointment as India coach when Rahul Dravid stood down in July. The team’s moved towards smooth, professional, high performance in recent years and Gambhir, to us, feels like a throwback to a more petulant and insecure era.
That’s possibly unfair. We can’t point to too many incriminating moments in support of that view. Sure, he elbowed the odd opposition player on the field of play and got into his fair share of spats, but his infamous 2012 comment about wanting rank turners at home comes across as far less small-minded now than it did when he said it.
At the same time, his team has been pretty tetchy. That happens when you’re losing, but Virat Kohli’s shoulder charge (and faux outraged stare) was embarrassing – as was his weaving sprint so that he could celebrate near the same batter when Usman Khawaja was dismissed in the final Test. (In his defence, Konstas does seem to be quite annoying. Pat Cummins was being disingenuous when he said, “You’re allowed to walk around with your shoulders puffed back and play a few cricket shots,” because it hasn’t just been that. Striding towards a bowler who’s frustrated at being stopped halfway through his run-up by the other batter’s gamesmanship so that you can mouth off at him really isn’t a necessary course of action.)
Gambhir’s defensive position afterwards that, “you can’t be that soft,” encourages the notion that he probably doesn’t do much to discourage this kind of thing. Maybe he thinks it sharpens India’s competitive edge, but it just seems like a waste of energy to us.
More concerning – but possibly fictional – is the claim from a ‘source’ that he went all ‘my way or the high way’ after India were bowled out for 155 in Melbourne.
It was just one of a great many sub-200 scores India registered this series, but Gambhir is supposed to have said he’d had enough of batters playing their natural games and that from now on he’d “decide” how they played. Maybe something was lost in translation or gained in anonymous sourcing, but these sorts of mad, control freak proclamations don’t speak of a man blessed with too much of a clue.
At some point the coach will have to venture some sort of opinion on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as well, having been diplomatically vague in press conferences thus far. India’s captain’s effectively a non-bowling nightwatcher these days, while Kohli’s appetite for waving slightly fatiguely (as Simon Hughes once memorably described it) is such that he was caught by the wicketkeeper or a slip fielder every time he was dismissed this series. You don’t even need to watch his dismissals any more. They’re indistinguishable from each other.
With R Ashwin already having shipped out, the Test team’s in need of a few repairs. India’s next series is in England in June.
Next…
It’s last orders at the Border-Gavaskar bar if you’d like to buy us a one-off pint for our efforts. After this our Patreon will revert to being for monthly contributions only.
Lord Megachief of Gold is on the way. Please be patient. Sign up for the King Cricket email to get the big announcement sent to you.
7 comments
Wheels coming off
IPL pays for Bumrah. He will be broken by the end of it
Jadeja is useless as a bowler in ‘English conditions’ but at the same time not good enough a batter to bat in top-5
Time to hide behind the sofa
Grim assessment, but we agree management of Bumrah is only becoming more difficult. He’s India’s best player by a wide margin right now and the demands on him from the Test team alone are unsustainable. The shorter format India teams are additional pressures on top of that and the IPL another one.
It doesn’t shape up as the recipe for a fast bowler to perform at his best.
Are you sure Gambhir didn’t say, “my way or the bhai way” in order to engender a friendly spirit in the team?
No, thought, not.
The reports don’t inspire confidence in the details. Can’t rule it out.
It would have been a great nod to the Indian flag if he’d have swapped his water bottle for milk and did a bit of rearranging.
Missed a trick.
…olour.