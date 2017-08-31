Arrow stopped play at The Oval

As a rule of thumb, you shouldn’t fire arrows at people – or indeed anywhere near them. It is what is known as “very dangerous”.

Someone fired an arrow into the middle of the Surrey v Middlesex match today.

Here’s the arrow.

@surreycricket Incredibly some **** has fired an arrow onto the pitch. I kid you not. #UNBELIEVABLE pic.twitter.com/ORtc7n3AX3 — JeremyLawrence (@topmanjem) August 31, 2017

Cricketers don’t wear armour. That thing would absolutely tear through a cable-knit sweater, so everyone went off.

Any of you say “that’s a crossbow bolt, not an arrow,” you’re missing the bigger picture here, which is that medieval projectiles shouldn’t barge their way into cricket matches uninvited.