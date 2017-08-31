Arrow stopped play at The Oval

As a rule of thumb, you shouldn’t fire arrows at people – or indeed anywhere near them. It is what is known as “very dangerous”.
Someone fired an arrow into the middle of the Surrey v Middlesex match today.
@surreycricket Incredibly some **** has fired an arrow onto the pitch. I kid you not. #UNBELIEVABLE pic.twitter.com/ORtc7n3AX3
— JeremyLawrence (@topmanjem) August 31, 2017
Cricketers don’t wear armour. That thing would absolutely tear through a cable-knit sweater, so everyone went off.
Any of you say “that’s a crossbow bolt, not an arrow,” you’re missing the bigger picture here, which is that medieval projectiles shouldn’t barge their way into cricket matches uninvited.
August 31, 2017 at 5:32 pm
The BBC commentary on the incident was interesting (is it available on listen again? you might try http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b092qghj ) but the whole incident is bizarre.
It’s as if someone is trying very, very hard to prevent Yer Maj from writing a gloat-piece about Australia being beaten in Bangladesh and Shakib definitely being “one to watch”.
Think about it. First of all, 2400 years ago, they write a classical melodrama, which they then ensure is reprinted in time for it to be taken into a cricket ground 11 years ago and provoke a response from an England captain. Then today they sidle up to the Oval and launch a crossbow bolt onto the field of play.
I wouldn’t like to speculate who exactly “they” are, but being a staunchly sportingly nationalistic and surprisingly long-lived antipodean must limit the number of plausible suspects.
August 31, 2017 at 6:08 pm
You could credit one or even two of these things happening today – but all of them? It is indeed highly suspicious.
August 31, 2017 at 6:23 pm
Not wishing to cast aspersions, but:
* Ged has spoken to several members of the MCC staff who are disappointed by Middlesex’s performance this season;
* many members of the MCC staff play for The Cross Arrows CC
* Middlesex seemed to be struggling in the match at the Oval today, although by the time of the incident were on their way to a draw or even, who knows, possibly a surprise win;
* Some members of the MCC staff might (and I am merely saying “might” here) have felt slighted by Ged for taking Iphigenia with me to Southgate to meet Michael Vaughan in August 2006, rather than to some other match at Lord’s that season
* #justsaying (as the great man Vaughan would no doubt put it)
* #irestmycase (as Ged might put it, although slipping from the Vaughnian third person into the first person for the hashtag is a bit disappointing.