Charlotte Edwards eyes remaining unconquered worlds, Ben Duckett eyes a duck

Charlotte Edwards is England’s all-time leading run-scorer. She played 309 games for the national side, 220 of them as captain. She won five Ashes series and both World Cups. She’s won plenty as a domestic coach as well and at one point they even named a trophy after her. Realistically, there are only so many things left for her to do in cricket, so becoming England head coach makes complete sense.

The early signs are good. Commenting on her appointment, she said she was keen to do the job and also revealed that she knows what matches are coming up. (The 2028 Olympics is probably the biggie really, when you think about it: cricket that Britons might actually see!)

Edwards also said she was excited about working with the players, “and improving them both as individuals and as a team,” when she could quite easily have used the word “unit” – so that’s reassuring.

To be honest, we’ve had total faith ever since her heartfelt performance in the 2019 World Cup promotional music video.

We felt it was a confident move from England to make the announcement on April Fools’ Day as well. You know the public’s broadly on board with a decision when an organisation is willing to risk doing that.

Ducks

Speaking of April Fools’ Day confidence, here’s Ben Duckett with a duck – an image that will in no way ever come back to haunt him.

It’s from a ‘behind the scenes’ video that we haven’t watched about an England April Fools Day joke that we haven’t seen.

