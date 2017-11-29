Bringing you the one major highlight from England’s latest gym session

The latest video from the ECB in which a load of people (most of whom you don’t really recognise) mill around a gym is a real thrill-a-minute ride.

Sadly, the video is only 44 seconds long so it’s mostly just a bunch of people idly chatting to each other while a banal corporate rock instrumental soundtrack churns away dispiritingly.

There is one highlight though.

You might think that it’s James Anderson on a Swiss ball…

Guess again!

It’s a grim-faced Alastair Cook popping up unexpectedly in the foreground midway through the Jimmy-on-a-Swiss-ball shot.

You’ll have to watch the video for the full effect.

Cook also delivers a slightly comical guilty look immediately after realising what he’s done.

Don’t look guilty, Alastair. You’re not the one filming a bunch of blokes in the gym and publishing the footage on the internet.

