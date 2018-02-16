New Zealand beat Australia 18-14 at sixes

A Kiwi slogging (via NZC)

However, Australia won the fours classification by 19 to 14 and they also scored 20 extras to New Zealand’s 12. The upshot was that Australia won the runs classification by 245 to 243.

Wickets also fell – but not enough to be of any real significance.

Speaking after the match, Kane Williamson said of the playing area: “Half hits would go 20 rows back.”

Truly the spectators were treated to an unbelievable display of half-hitting.

1 Appeal

  1. Jayne with a Y

    February 16, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Looking at the bowling, Mitchell Santner would have been useful. A lot more useful than Ben Wheeler.

    Reply

