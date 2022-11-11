The T20 World Cup final is on Channel 4 on Sunday and possibly also Monday

< 1 minute read

UK readers are probably already aware of this, but just in case you’re not: Sky Sports have again done the surprisingly decent thing of agreeing to share the broadcast of England v Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final with Channel 4. The match is due to start at 8am on Sunday, UK time.

Whether it actually does or not is another matter. We’ve seen quite a few weather forecasts that differ quite significantly in the detail, but the general gist is that there’ll be a decent amount of rain in Melbourne that day.

It looks like showers rather than the kind of bed-in-for-the-day relentless stair rods we sometimes get on our little island up here in the northern hemisphere. That suggests there should also be dry spells. But then the showers are predicted to be heavy-to-thundery, which suggests a sodden outfield and a lot of ‘inspection at Xpm’ type shenanigans.

If they don’t get the overs in on Sunday, they’ve got Monday as a reserve day. If they make use of that, play could potentially start at 4am UK time – although the weather forecast isn’t much less moist than Sunday. If they still can’t 10 overs a side in even after that, the trophy will be shared. There’s no official word yet on whether they’ll split it left and right, front and back or top and bottom, or whether they’ll just smelt it down so that they can give each team equal weight cubes of metal to hold aloft.

