The West Indies make use of some quality imports

Brathwaite and Hope (via ECB)

The great thing about alternative dimensions is that every now and again you can pluck a similar-looking cricket team from one of them and deploy it in your own world.

The incarnation of the West Indies seen in this Test was an unusually gritty one. Like a team-mate’s belt within the trousers of Dwayne Leverock, it simply would not buckle.

Rarely has the discrepancy between expectation and outcome felt greater. In their last match, they conceded 500 before shipping 19 wickets inside a day.

Looking at the second Test scorecard, it gives the sense of an easy batting match in which England were hoodwinked by their own first innings incompetence, but that would be to overlook just how many chances were being created.

Set in that context, the sheer invulnerability of Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite to England’s bowlers shines like all of Headingley’s floodlights an inch from your retinas.

England defeats don’t come much more enjoyable or heart-warming.

August 29, 2017 / / 5 appeals

England cricket news, West Indies

5 Appeals

  1. Bail-out

    August 29, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    I wanted to see a list of highest successful Test chases at Headingley, but my google-fu was insufficient to find one.

    Haven’t got used to the Cricinfo stats redesign but I’m not sure if that’s what I’m doing wrong or I’m searching the wrong keywords…

    Reply
  2. Aditya

    August 29, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    To quote Homer J Simpson, “Woohoo!”

    Always glad when the West Indies pull off something like this 🙂

    Reply
  3. Howe

    August 29, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    EMOTIONAL XI



    Kyle Hope
    Shai Hope
    Martin Love

    Tom Moody

    Dhammika Prasad

    Reply
  4. JB

    August 29, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Did anyone else feel Jermaine Blackwood was showboating at the end by taking his helmet off and trying to get his face on telly?

    Reply

