When should a captain declare?

The timing of a declaration will often elicit heated discussion among commentators. However, it seems safe to assume that the actual importance of the decision rarely justifies the level of debate, which is almost certainly artificially exaggerated by the fact that such questions generally only arise when not much is happening on the field.
Ex-cricketers entrusted with microphones always feel obliged to talk about something and many a one-sided match has elicited a great deal of fiery and impassioned wailing about delayed declarations only to be decided well within the allotted time anyway.
Joe Root’s second innings declaration at Headingley was unusual in that it left the West Indies with a chance. We thought at the time it was odd.
Not in a critical way. We didn’t necessarily think “this is a mistake”. It was more the low-key surprise you feel at the sight of something unexpected, like happening across a fly-tipped sofa on a country walk.
It also came after we’d suggested that England had maybe been a little overconfident in selecting Chris Woakes, so we wondered whether it might have been symptomatic of the same mentality. The batsmen had been scoring quickly and a slight delay could have meant setting a stiffer target in fewer overs.
That would have been England’s (and indeed most sides’) standard way of doing things, but it was a better match for Root calling his men in sooner and it would be wrong to assign the decision too great an importance. Of far more significance to the eventual result was what happened afterwards.
August 30, 2017 at 2:10 pm
Worth another mention on the subject of declarations.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/wales/41074513
August 30, 2017 at 2:13 pm
I was surprised when it happened too. I think that kind of bold, aggressive move should be reserved for when you’re backed into a corner, e.g. trying to save a series (or maybe force a win in the last test of a level series). I’m all for bold, positive captaincy but it didn’t seem necessary given the series context (guarantee at least a draw) or that of the match – batting on, getting a ‘winning draw’ out of a game where we looked doomed after the first innings would have been seen as a very satisfying outcome. Perhaps it was overconfidence and a misread of the pitch given how the batting did seem that much easier. He might have expected a better performance from the bowlers (and fielders) also.
In hindsight maybe it’s good he declared when he did, as the Windies could and probably would have been able to get quite a few more than 322 had they’d needed to, having chased it down very comfortably. If they’d been set, and got, 350-360, say, it might have inspired a far more cautious approach in future.
August 30, 2017 at 2:23 pm
Maybe it’s just fundamentally better to declare less conservatively because it makes for a better spectacle. It’s not like he asked them to make 150. England were still favourites.
August 30, 2017 at 3:45 pm
If we are going to judge declaration decisions by the result of the match, there will be a tendency to favour the conservative approach. Taking the conservative option and failing to bowl a team out in time is always going to be less likely to attract derision than declaring ‘early’ and then losing the match, not least because the latter involves losing.
But never mind all that! Liam Livingstone has taken a wicket! His First Class bowling average is down to a mere 90.00 now (although his as-I-type figures of 7-2-15-1 are pretty decent by any reasonable measure).
August 30, 2017 at 3:48 pm
Figures of 4-1-3-5 for Sohail Tanvir in the CPL.
What can you do against that.